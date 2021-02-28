Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

On Zoom, Sleeping Defendant Gets Issued a Bench Warrant and Significant Increase in Bond Amount

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
17 Views
Share:

By Lovepreet Dhinsa 

SACRAMENTO, CA – A defendant here apparently fell asleep in front of his Zoom livestream, and when his attorney and the court couldn’t wake him, he had a $150,000 bench warrant issued for his arrest.

Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Steven Gevercer issued the bench warrant for Tobias Menefree, who was seen asleep on his Zoom camera in the courtroom. He  had been moved from the virtual waiting room into the virtual courtroom, and he appeared to be sound asleep on the couch.

But, technically, the defendant was present, albeit asleep, and his zoom camera was on.

Judge Gevercer suggested that defense counsel contact Menefree, but if after multiple phone calls, couldn’t raise the defendant.

Still, the judge waited approximately three minutes before he decided that he would consider this a non-appearance, even though the defendant had been present. In some capacity.

The defendant had two cases against him, and the judge continued to call the second matter in the same manner.

Judge Gevercer issued a bench warrant for the defendant’s arrest, issuing a $50,000 bond amount for the first case and a $75,000 amount for the second, totaling $125,000.

Prosecution attorney Mark Ott claimed that his own “gang detector” had continuously monitored the defendant, who had allegedly posted gang videos on social media, up until five days ago.

Based on his prior criminal conduct, prosecution Ott claimed that “net banging is a very serious thing, it gets people shot.”

Because of this and the defendant’s social media pressure, the prosecution perceived this as a significant threat that would be more than the $125,000 that was already set, and asked for another $100,000 to be added.

Defense argued that the court wait until the next hearing until it came to a decision, as the defendant was not “present.” Although everyone could see him sleeping on Zoom.

Judge Gevercer concluded that the $75,000 amount be changed to $100,000, and he would consider adding the rest of the $100,000 in the next hearing.

The accumulated bond amount was now increased to $150,000 – all while the defendant was sleeping on his couch.

Lovepreet Dhinsa is a junior undergraduate student at the University of San Francisco, pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Politics with a minor in Legal Studies. She has a passion for criminal defense law, and strives to go to law school to fight for indigent clients. As such, she is also involved in her university’s mock trial program and student government.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for