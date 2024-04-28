Sunday Commentary: Overreacting to Retail Theft, Other Crime Increases

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

“Lawmakers are overreacting to crime,” that was the basic headline in a column by Abdallah Fayyad, formerly a member of the Boston Globe editorial board, now a correspondent at Vox. He noted, “Crime rates are falling. Why are lawmakers passing tough-on-crime bills?”

Just before the pandemic, crime rates hit a 50-year low. But the chaos and disruption of the pandemic caused a sharp but what seems to be a temporary surge in crime. Even at the end of that surge, however, the crime rates were still near their all-time low, but you would never know it from talking to the public or watching the news.

Fayyad points out that in a Gallup Poll, “the share of Americans who believe that crime is an ‘extremely’ or ‘very serious’ problem afflicting the country recently hit an all-time high —63 percent in 2023, up from 48 percent just five years earlier.”

However, “the crime data paints a very different picture: According to the FBI, after an uptick in crime in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, crime rates have actually been falling across the country, with murders declining by 13 percent between 2022 and 2023. In New York City, one of the cities Republicans often point to as a supposed example of lawlessness, shootings are down 25 percent, and homicides are down 11 percent.”

Nevertheless, lawmakers are responding to the public.

A recent article in the Los Angeles Daily News bears this out.

Reports the Daily News, “California politicians are facing new and mounting pressures to deliver solutions on rising rates of retail crime.”

They cite data that shows shoplifting jumped by 81 percent in Los Angeles from 2022 to 2023.

“The Legislature is responding to concerns of both the business community as well as the electorate; their citizens are complaining quite a bit because they have seen retail theft happen in person or on the news,” said veteran Sacramento lobbyist Chris Micheli. “We know this is a rampant problem and it is not getting better.”

Leading the way is Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, who told the paper, “Right now there’re no consequences for individuals that continue to target our small businesses.”

But is that actually true? Many are blaming Prop. 47 which raised the felony line for petty theft. But while California’s rate is now $950—up from $400 where it had been 40 years before and had never been adjusted for inflation—that rate is still more harsh than in states like Texas and Florida. Texas’ rate is over $2000 for a felony.

California is one of only ten states where the threshold is less than $1000: “New Jersey has the lowest threshold in the country at $200. Illinois ($500), New Mexico ($500), FloridaS750), Hawaii ($750), Indiana (S750), Missouri ($750), Washington ($750), Vermont ($900), and California ($950) are also states where someone will be charged with a felony for a very small amount of theft value.”

The narrative, even among Democrats, has been that “shoplifting is out-of-control.”

But is that actually true?

Those three slides show that while crime certainly went up in California during the pandemic, it doesn’t appear to be driven by Prop 47 at all. Instead, it appears driven by the disruption of the pandemic.

As the Vanguard has previously reported, the retail lobby has now admitted to overstating their claims.

For instance, in 2021, Walgreens claimed that shoplifting forced closures, but then the Chronicle reported, “The five stores slated to close had fewer than two recorded shoplifting incidents a month on average since 2018.”

The LA Times last year reported “[h]ow the retail lobby sold a $45 billion whopper about organized shoplifting.”

Reuters reported, “US retail lobbyists retract key claim on organized retail crime.”

The Walgreens executive, James Kehoe, admitted that “maybe we cried too much last year” over theft.

But still—there are efforts to roll back Prop. 47. In a recent presentation, Yolo County Public Defender Tracie Olson pointed out the need “to separate organized retail theft from Prop. 47.”

In contrast to the quote from Assemblymember Carrillo that there are no consequences, prosecutors under the current law are in fact charging people with felonies—all the time.

They use PC § 182—felony conspiracy, PC § 459—felony burglary, PC § 487—grand theft … not to mention some qualify under felony robbery (PC § 211) and under PC §490.4, organized retail theft.

Many of these big smash-and-grabs that you see on TV are actually grand thefts with value well over the $950 threshold.

So why is Prop. 47 a focus?

The Daily News reported, “While many Republican legislators have long called for repealing the measure, many Democratic lawmakers would prefer to create new ways to tackle theft without repealing Prop. 47 wholesale.”

“People basically say ‘all of this has happened because of Prop. 47, and their focus is on repealing Prop. 47 rather than actually thinking about what is it that we really need to do in order to stop the problem,” said Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, D-Hollywood. “I’ve never thought that the issue was Prop. 47. I think what the data shows us that the issue is we have impediments to law enforcement doing their job.”

The article noted, “While the Democratic party has strength in numbers, it also has internal divisions over the best approach to tackle retail crime. While some legislators are ready to increase penalties for shoplifting, others believe doing so will reverse gains made on lowering the incarceration rates of Black and Brown community members.”

They cite Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer as being “among those sounding the alarm about bills that broadly toughen sentencing.”

“We have to be very careful that what we do doesn’t further criminalize a whole race of people just because we see the face of any crime as people who are of a darker hue,” he said. “Law enforcement has a tendency to want to go ahead and lock them up and we’ve got to make sure that we move away from that.”

A careful look at the data and a careful look at the problem suggests that Prop. 47 is not the problem, that Prop. 47 doesn’t prevent law enforcement from taking on retail theft—especially the organized and larger variety—and that Prop. 47 has simply become a scapegoat and a catchall for frustration.