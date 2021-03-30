Help Out a Devastated Community Member

This weekend I heard the devastating news that one of our community leaders had a devasting fire.

Fortunately many in our community have come together to support this family and have raised nearly $30,000 on GoFundMe.

If you are in a position to help… please do so.

On March 27th, 2021, a fire destroyed part of the Mukome family’s house, and most of the contents were damaged by water and smoke. Luckily no-one was injured during this devastating incident, but the Mukome family with three young children are now displaced as the house is unlivable. They are living in a hotel while trying to support their children’s distance learning, run a business and provide university classes.

We are raising funds to help these long-standing leaders and beloved members of the Davis community pay for housing and replacement of key items lost in the fire. The family gives so much to our community. Last week the family business, ZimCuisine, donated 50 meals to teachers in our community. Dzoke created a foundation, Tese Foundation, that supports over 100 girls to stay in school in Zimbabwe.

She is now the head of Parents of African American Children in Davis, broadening cultural understanding and anti-racism in Davis through presentations, panels, and events for students and parents in our schools. She founded an organization to support leadership of women of color, as well as an organization to insure diversity in local elections.

We are coming together to give back to these amazing community leaders. All funds collected will go directly to the Mukome family. Funding will cover items such as a restoration and salvage company, storage units, short-term hotel, short-term summer stay and expenses, long-term rental, beds, furniture, dressers, pantry food, kitchen items, bedding, clothes, shoes, and educational items.

Click here to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-minya-mukome-family-recover-from-a-fire