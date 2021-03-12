Vanguard Webinar: Yolo County Ethnic Studies Public Forum (Video)

On March 5, the Vanguard had a discussion panel on Yolo County Ethnic Studies Public Forum.
The discussion covered:
– What Ethnic Studies (ES) is and is not, from historical and academic perspectives;
– Why Ethnic Studies is needed in our schools and consequently in our communities;
– Updates on efforts to bring ES to schools in the county;
– Challenges in the work to bring ES to schools, and suggested solutions or steps to take (from the perspective of the panelists, including DJUSD educators);
– Native and BIPOC experiences in regards to Ethnic Studies efforts in Yolo County.
Panelists:
- Dr. Melissa Moreno, Ph.D. (Ethnic Studies Professor, Yolo County Board of Education Member)
- Daniel Engotto (DHS Student / BSU)
- Kelly Wilkerson (DJUSD Educator / Los Rios Community College Trustee)
- Justine Villanueva (Attorney and Author, Filipino American Parent)
Host: NJ Mvondo
Moderators: Anoosh Jorjorian
