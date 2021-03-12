Breaking News
Vanguard Webinar: Yolo County Ethnic Studies Public Forum (Video)

On March 5, the Vanguard had a discussion panel on Yolo County Ethnic Studies Public Forum.

The discussion covered:

– What Ethnic Studies (ES) is and is not, from historical and academic perspectives;

– Why Ethnic Studies is needed in our schools and consequently in our communities;

– Updates on efforts to bring ES to schools in the county;

– Challenges in the work to bring ES to schools, and suggested solutions or steps to take (from the perspective of the panelists, including DJUSD educators);

– Native and BIPOC experiences in regards to Ethnic Studies efforts in Yolo County.

Panelists:

  • Dr. Melissa Moreno, Ph.D. (Ethnic Studies Professor, Yolo County Board of Education Member)
  • Daniel Engotto (DHS Student / BSU)
  • Kelly Wilkerson (DJUSD Educator / Los Rios Community College Trustee)
  • Justine Villanueva (Attorney and Author, Filipino American Parent)

Host: NJ Mvondo

Moderators: Anoosh Jorjorian

