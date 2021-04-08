Breaking News
SF DA Boudin Announces Co-Sponsorship of Senate Measure to Provide $1000 UBI for Foster Youth

in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, San Francisco
SF DA Chesa Boudin

By Alana Bleimann

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Senate Bill 739, designed to financially support youth across California’s foster care systems, has received co-sponsorship of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

SB 739, or the Universal Basic Income (UBI) for Transition Age Foster Youth Act, was introduced by Senator Dave Cortese (D-15) earlier this year.

Under the three-year pilot project, any California resident who exited foster case upon reaching 21 years of age would receive a universal basic income of $1,000 per month for three years.

If this bill were to become law, California would be the first state in the nation to provide UBI to former foster youth.

Boudin has a personal relationship with the co-sponsorship because from the age of 14 months he grew up without either of his parents, who were incarcerated with extremely high sentences.

Youth, like Boudin, who was lucky enough to find adoptive parents, or who are funneled through the foster care system, are often unable to find stable employment, housing, and education.

This oftentimes leads to homelessness, and “transitional age youth without familial support far too often end up victimized or arrested and incarcerated for committing crimes to support themselves”, according to DA Boudin.

SB 739 offers a temporary solution to this issue affecting thousands of young adults across the country.

Boudin stated that this financial support “promotes public safety” and closes “that gap for those who age out of foster care to ensure they get the support they need.”

Additionally, Sen. Cortese stated that UBI “can serve to provide stability to a vulnerable population and increase the likelihood that they succeed in their education, employment, and physical and mental health.”

Boudin and Cortese said they are “proud to co-sponsor this important legislation” and hope to see it manifest into law in the near future.

Alana Bleimann is a junior at the University of San Francisco majoring in Sociology with a minor in Criminal Justice Studies. She is from Raleigh, North Carolina. She is the team leader on the Chesa Boudin Recall – Changing the Narrative Project.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

3 thoughts on “SF DA Boudin Announces Co-Sponsorship of Senate Measure to Provide $1000 UBI for Foster Youth”

  1. Keith Olsen

    There are so many questions about this.  What if the former foster youth already has a decent paying job, do they still get the UBI?  What if they were only in foster care for 6 months, do they still get the UBI?

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      As I understand – and we might be dealing with this personally soon – the individual has to be a current foster child who has “aged out of the system.” I believe it extends the benefits until age 21. I don’t know if they have to be income qualified, but I imagine most 18 to 21 year old aged out foster children are not in a position to be making a lot of money. In fact, statistically we know it’s the reverse.

    2. Bill Marshall

      And, following up on Keith, who pays for the proposal?  All taxpayers (and is that an increase in taxes, or ‘re-allocation’?), or certain income brackets?  If a state tax, it will not be deductible (Fed tax) for many in the $100 k to $200 k range (thanks to the Republicans who gave the tax breaks to the highest brackets, but ‘mitigated it’, as far as Federal deficits, by capping SALT for the middle class, focused on ‘blue states’)…

      Concept seems noble, but where will the rubber hit the road?

      And David, in your 4:38 post are you showing overt, inherent, or unconscious bias?

