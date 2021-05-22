‘Free School Meals For All’ Now in Legislative and Governor’s Plan

By Vanguard Capitol Staff

Sacramento, CA – It was big news this week that a bill authored by Senator Nancy Skinner, ‘Free School Meals for All’ has now become a two year bill. Funding for the bill has become available through federal and state funding in both the Governor’s May Revise and the state Senate’s Build Back Boldly Budget plan.

The funding put forward by both federal action and potentially included in California’s 2021-22 budget supports the goals of SB 364 and removes the necessity to take action on the bill this year, Skinner’s office announced this week.

“Free School Meals for All is based on a simple yet powerful premise: Our public schools are free for any child to attend, so every student should also have access to free and healthy meals made from locally grown food,” said Sen. Skinner, chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee.

She added, “The widespread support for our Free School Meals for All initiative is truly inspiring, ranging from anti-hunger organizations, schools, and public health and environmental groups to ranchers and farmers. Now that the concept of universal school meals has been embraced, the intention is to fully implement Free School Meals for All within the budget.”

“Free education for every child has long been the norm. Knowing how essential nutrition is to learning, it makes sense that free, healthy meals also be the norm,” Sen. Skinner said. “SB 364 will ensure that students are fed without the red tape schools and families are currently burdened with.”

State and federal programs fund free and reduced-price meals for schoolchildren from low-income families. But over the years, many kids have been effectively locked out of the program due to mandatory and burdensome application processes and out-of-date federal income guidelines.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the U.S. Congress passed the Pandemic Child Prevention Act to allow meals to be served to all children without these paperwork burdens. SB 364 will use this model and allow schools to continue providing meals for all children after the pandemic is over.

Though California is an abundant producer of food, our kids are going hungry at an alarming rate. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, 15.2% of children in California were experiencing hunger, and that number has now nearly doubled. Providing a school meal to all students is an important step in addressing hunger.

“Schools needn’t be in the business of deciding who gets lunch and who doesn’t. It’s costly and contrary to the basic purpose of free education,” Skinner added. “SB 364 will end this unnecessary bureaucracy and set the table so that every student is entitled to a school meal just as they are entitled to schooling.”

SB 364 will also establish an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program to ensure that children have access to food when schools are closed during breaks and prolonged disasters. The proposal builds on the current Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, recently established by the federal government to ensure that kids have access to food while schools are closed during the pandemic. In recognition of California’s vibrant agriculture economy, SB 364 also prioritizes food grown and produced in California.

“As the nation’s largest agricultural economy, California farmers and ranchers could be the heroes of food security and feeding our future, our children,” said Kat Taylor, founding director of TomKat Ranch Educational Foundation, a co-sponsor of School Meals for All. “SB 364 is a bold vision to make California the first state in the nation to provide all kids with nutritious, locally grown school food.

California is poised to become the first state in the nation to advance a universal meals program to all public school students, regardless of income, thereby eliminating the stigma surrounding free and reduced-price lunches.

The 2021-22 state budget will be completed by June 15. As a two-year bill, aspects of SB 364 not addressed in the state budget will be eligible for Senate action this coming January.

