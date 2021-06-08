Incarcerated Artist, Orlando Smith, Shares Illustrations on Police Brutality

By Julietta Bisharyan

Orlando Smith is a talented illustrated journalist, graphic artist and comic book creator. He has

been incarcerated for 23 years under the draconian Three Strikes Law for each of the eight

counts of robbery against him. Smith’s sentence is 250 years.

Despite a hopeless sentence, Smith has spent time generating hope in his and others’ lives. He

has honed his craft as an illustrated journalist and created over 65 graphic novels and

illustrated, written and created 748 characters. As a member of the Society of Professional

Journalists, Smith’s work has been published in the Appeal.org, Davis Vanguard and

the Columbia Journalism Review.

As an Artivist, Smith has produced a Protester Poster series, which he has shared with

numerous activists and social justice organizations, including the Ella Baker Center for Human

Rights, Dr. Cornel West, Michelle Alexander, Bryan Stevenson and Kim Kardashian, whom he

met when she toured San Quentin’s Arts-In-Corrections program where Smith works and

teaches classes.

Many of his artwork, featured here, chronicles CDCR’s mismanagement of the COVID-19

pandemic within San Quentin, which had up to 1,633 active cases back in July

2020. Smith also focuses on the racial inequities that persist both inside and outside the prison

system.

Smith has created hope for others by teaching art-making in prison and by serving as a

discussion leader for numerous years with the House of Yahweh group, which explores biblical

text as a source of knowledge about resolving conflicts peaceably. He donates his art to raise

funds for causes like the San Quentin Women’s Breast Cancer Cares Program, and has

participated in community arts projects with the Berkeley Art Museum, Southern Exposure Art

Gallery in San Francisco and Stanford University. Smith has a huge support system consisting of family,

friends and fellow artists, as well as professional people and organizations committed to

supporting his transition back into society.

Links to Orlando Smith’s petition page and Facebook page.

Here are two of his recent works.