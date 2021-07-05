Vaccine Uptake Remains Stagnant at Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail; Only 27 Percent Is Fully Vaccinated

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Daily updates on the COVID-19 crisis in California’s county jail system

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

On June 29, one new COVID-19 case emerged. It is the only active case in custody. Minimal testing, poor quarantine protocols, and lack of proper testing suggest that there may be more cases than Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) reports. There are currently three housing pods quarantined.

ACSO reports zero current positive staff/contractor cases as of June 29. There have been a total of 114 staff/contractor cases, all of which have recovered.

Alameda County Public Health Dept. has mandated testing for ACSO employees from March 1 onward through a county health order .

For the June 27 to July 10 testing period, 130 ACSO SRJ staff have been tested so far.

From June 13 to June 26, 937 ACSO SRJ staff were tested. The total staff number is currently pending.

SRJ’s population is currently 2083 people, showing a decrease of 10 people since June 28.

14,702 tests have been conducted to date, showing an increase of 73 tests since June 28. ACSO reports 83 pending tests.

While the weekly testing rate has historically been low, it has decreased by three percent. 15 percent of the jail population was tested within the seven-day period prior to June 23. Within the past week, 12 percent of the jail population was tested.

SRJ has 198 orange patients , showing a decrease of one person since June 28. Orange patients are currently healthy but considered at increased risk for COVID-19 according to the SRJ patient color coding system outlined in the SRJ COVID-19 Outbreak Control Plan . Nearly nine percent of the jail population are medically vulnerable.

SRJ has 4 red patients – showing a decrease of one person since June 28. Red patients have COVID-19 symptoms but are not COVID-19 positive.

SRJ also has one dark red patient. Dark red patients have positive COVID-19 test results.

Red and dark red patients are released individually from their respective housing locations (Outpatient Housing Unit (OPHU), HU8A or HU8C) when cleared by medical.

Vaccinations for the incarcerated population are administered Tuesday through Thursday. The vaccination stats are updated every Friday. The following stats are current as of June 25, 2021. 819 people received both shots of the Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Janssen vaccine while in custody. 569 of them are still in custody, meaning roughly 27 percent of the current population is fully vaccinated. 83 people received one shot of the vaccine while in custody. 19 of them are still in custody, meaning roughly less than 1 percent of the current population is partially vaccinated.



Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office updates their website daily with COVID-19 case and testing numbers from the jail. Darby Aono, a Berkeley Law student, has been recording the daily reports in a spreadsheet going back to early spring.

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of June 30, there is one active COVID case in custody, out of 151 total confirmed cases. Only one new case was reporting in the month of June, whereas, in May, six new cases were identified during booking or in custody. All of them were either released while active, released after recovery or are still in custody after recovery.

6 formerly positive cases are still in custody. This number has decreased by one since June 23.

Since the pandemic emerged, a total of 144 cases out of 150 confirmed cases have been either released while positive or released after recovery.

The number of active cases in custody has not been greater than 2 since late February and has been at 0 since May 28. However, a positive case emerged on June 30.

Since June 10, the quarantine population increased by 47, and the isolated cases decreased by 6. Thus, as of June 21, there are 197 persons in quarantine, of which 15 are in medical isolation.

Between June 20 and June 22, 73 individuals were booked into custody. Since the pandemic emerged, there have been 12,730 total bookings. Despite the high intake rate, the incarcerated population has consistently stayed within the range of 750 to 850 people since April 2020. Currently, there are 790 people in custody — a decrease of 13 people since June 29.

Between June 5 and June 12, approximately 257 additional tests were administered for new books and residents.

During the pandemic, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has displayed an increasing trend of releasing individuals with positive cases or individuals who have recovered while in custody. There have been 144 such releases thus far. This strategy has aided the jails in keeping their active cases under strict control, evidenced by the fact that there have been no major outbreaks since the pandemic emerged. In fact, the highest number of cases recorded on a single day was 9.

3. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

As of Oct. 12, there are no confirmed cases out of 53 total tests administered in the jail. The jail population is currently 208, a slight increase since the last recorded population count on August 3, which was 193 persons. 1 person is in medical isolation in the jail.

Yolo County Juvenile Hall

As of July 13, Juvenile Hall reported one positive case out of the 24 tests conducted.

According to Yolo County Counsel, Phil Pogledich, “The one positive case is for a youth that tested at a local hospital before he was detained”.

Data shows that the youth who tested positive was released while he was still COVID-19 active.

4. Sacramento County – Highlights

(Sacramento Main Jail & Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center)

As of June 30, there are 1816* cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sacramento County Jail system

Between June 23 and June 30, 1 active case was reported in the Main Jail and Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) respectively.

Between both facilities, the population is 3056 people, a decrease of 70 people since the week of June 23. The incarcerated population has been on a downward trajectory for several weeks now.

Between June 23 and June 30, 292 new tests were administered to new books and residents, meaning that at most 9.5 percent of the total incarcerated population was newly tested. Since the population is constantly in flux with new bookings, releases and transfers, it is possible that this percentage is an overestimate.

During January and February, the weekly testing rate was between 15-20 percent and active cases in custody were in the hundreds. The continuous decline in testing since the month of March suggests that there may be more active cases in custody than reported.

Data on the number of active cases released in custody and the number of resolved cases has not been reported since Aug. 19. While the county’s staff COVID-19 protocol suggests this data is documented, the Sacramento County’s Office of Information has declined to provide this data

As of June 2, 1277 individuals who have been in Sacramento County jail population are fully vaccinated– an increase of 154 individuals since the beginning of May. 243 individuals are partially vaccinated. Several of these individuals may have subsequently been released from custody.

As of June 2, 417 healthcare/Sheriff’s Office staff have been fully vaccinated and 21 staff are partially vaccinated. The exact number of healthcare/jail staff population is unavailable, making it difficult to report on the proportion of staff that is immunized.

Moving forward, the Sacramento Public Health Dept. will no longer provide weekly breakdowns of vaccination uptake for staff and will instead transition to sharing monthly overviews of immunization rates amongst incarcerated individuals and staff.

Between June 20 and June 26, 26 youth or 19.8 percent of the population was tested at the Youth Detention Facility (YDF). At the beginning of June, there was a large increase in testing as weekly rates jumped from around 13 percent to approximately 20 percent.

Between June 20 and June 26, the JDF has reported 1 confirmed case of COVID-19 with 1 active case currently being in custody. No active cases have been released or resolved.

*Sacramento Sheriff’s Office reports that 76 duplicate positive results have been identified and removed from the total number of confirmed cases

5. Santa Clara County – Highlights

As of July 2, there are no active cases in the Santa Clara County jail system.

There are currently 2,434 total incarcerated people in custody– 5 more than the count on July 1. For the second day in a row, the incarcerated population has reached another all time high since the pandemic emerged. While it took July 1’s number of 2429 to surpass April 20’s number of 2425, July 1’s count was surpassed the very next day at 2434 on July 2.

29,002 tests have been completed. 584 came back positive and 28,409 came back negative. 54 tests were completed between July 1 and July 2, and all came back negative.

There have been 605 cumulative positive cases. 184 cases were confirmed during booking and 421 were confirmed in custody. The 14-day average for test positivity rate is now at 0 percent.

Vaccinations for the incarcerated population began on Jan. 26, 2021. The jail system has prioritized high-risk individuals and those 65+. Now, everyone in custody at Elmwood Correctional Complex and Main Jail as well those who are 16+ at juvenile halls are eligible for vaccines.

As of April 6, 1,008 individuals in both jails and the juvenile detention facilities have been fully or partially vaccinated. In the Main Jail and Elmwood, 795 have been fully vaccinated and 164 have received their first dose, meaning roughly 41 percent of the jail population is on track to be vaccinated fully. Further, 49 youth in juvenile detention have been vaccinated.

As of April 6, 572 out of 1132 custody staff employees at the Sheriff’s Office have been fully vaccinated. This vaccination rate of 55 percent is not significantly higher than that reported two months prior. As of Feb. 9, 475 out of 1025 custody staff employees, or 46 percent, were fully vaccinated.

It is important to note that the vaccine data for Sheriff’s Office employees only includes those who were vaccinated at the Public Safety Clinic, a vaccination site coordinated by the Santa Clara Public Health Dept. The data does not include employees who may have been vaccinated through their own providers.

Concerns from incarcerated people at Elmwood CC in Milpitas, Santa Clara County suggest that testing, sanitation, and quarantine protocols are not thorough enough to protect them from COVID-19.

By Aparna Komarla, Tiffany Devlin, Aziza Nussipov, Minerva Melendrez, Angela Khov & Alexander Ramirez

