Court Confusion: Man in Court, Supposed to be in Jail as Ordered

in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
By Marcia Barajas

SANTA MARIA, CA – Meddage Ruwan Cham Wimalasoma was in Santa Barbara Superior Court here Monday on three misdemeanor charges, two prior charges, and one enhancement charge. 

But he was supposed to be in jail last Friday.

Wimalasoma’s charges date back from Feb. 6, 2013 up to the most recent, Oct. 3, 2020. The defendant was sentenced with driving with a 0.08 BAC or greater and once while suspended for driving under the influence.

And, on April 20, the defendant was sentenced to 180 days in County Jail. He would be on probation for three years and attend a DUI Program for 18 months. Wimalasoma had a DUI Treatment Court Review in May and July of 2021.

However, the defendant failed to report to jail by last Friday.

Judge Lavayen E. Gustavo asked him why he didn’t report and Wimalasoma replied, “they told me an extension date for that.”  

In the disposition, there was no time slot to prove the defendant served his time. The defendant allegedly reported it to someone and attorney Gamble does not know if an assistant helped in the process or not.  

To lessen the confusion, the judge ordered Wimalasoma to report by 5 p.m. on Aug.13, 2021. 

The judge suggested that Wimalasoma speak with his attorney and reminded him that he does not have an alternative service work program, that he needs to “spend his 180 days in jail, and failure to do so will result in violation of his probation and more time in jail.”

The court then waited for paperwork and proceeded with other hearings.

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

