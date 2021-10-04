Vaccination Rates Across Bay Area County Jails Remain Low for Population & Staff

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project — an independent journalism project that partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of Sept. 30, there is 1 active COVID-19 case in Santa Rita Jail (SRJ). Six housing units are currently quarantined.

Since Sunday, Sept. 26, four individuals have been released from custody whilst having an active infection.

Population update:

There are 2146 people in custody. The population has been on an overall downward trend for the past month, which correlates with a high number of transfers for individuals who were pending transfer to state prisons. At the beginning of 2021, over 170 individuals were pending transfer to the CA Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). This number has dropped to 9 as of Sept. 17.

SRJ has 202 medically vulnerable or “orange” patients in custody. These patients are currently healthy but considered at increased risk for developing complications associated with COVID-19 according to the jail’s Outbreak and Control Plan .

SRJ has 8 “red” patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. These patients have COVID-19 symptoms but have not tested positive either because they refused testing or are awaiting test results.

Testing update:

11.51% of the jail population was tested within the seven-day period prior to Sept. 23. In the past week, 15.14% of the jail population was tested.

Vaccination update:

Vaccinations for the incarcerated population are administered Tuesday through Thursday. The following stats are current as of Sept. 25, 2021. 1002 people either entered custody with a full vaccination or were fully vaccinated by Wellpath staff while in custody. 550 of them are still in custody, meaning roughly only 25.6% of the current population is fully vaccinated. Similarly, 49 out 139 partially vaccinated individuals are still in custody, meaning only 2.3% of the current population is partially vaccinated.



Housing unit quarantine update:

HU 32 A, B, C, D, E, F are quarantined due to an individual testing positive. Serial testing is taking place.

Staff

Cases and testing update:

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) reports 4 current positive staff/contractor case. There have been a total of 163 staff/contractor cases during the pandemic, 159 of which have recovered.

On March 1, the Alameda County Public Health Dept. issued a mandatory testing order for ACSO SRJ employees. According to the order, staff were required to get tested every 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status. Information on compliance with this order can be found here . On July 26, the CA Dept. of Public Health issued a mandatory testing order for unvaccinated staff only , thereby overriding the Alameda County Health Officer’s order. According to data reported by Capt. Luckett-Fahimi, in the Sept. 4 – Sept. 11 testing period, out of 1123 staff that needed to comply, 436 were fully vaccinated and another 134 were exempted since they did not work a shift at the jail. Out of the 583 remaining staff that needed to comply, 560 or 96% submitted to a test.



Vaccination update:

According to data released by ACSO on Sept. 17, 44.79% of the entire ACSO staff, and 46.89% of ACSO staff who work at SRJ are fully vaccinated.

NOTE: The vaccination rate for SRJ staff includes not only ACSO employees who belong to the custody bureau but also those who work at other duty stations and are assigned to work at SRJ on mandatory overtime. The vaccination rate is calculated using self-reported vaccination cards submitted by employees to HR. Currently, employees can choose not to report their vaccination status.

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights



Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of Sept. 21, there are no active COVID-19 cases in custody, out of 200 total confirmed cases. Since the beginning of August, 30 additional cases have been identified.

Between Sept. 11 and Sept. 19, approximately 375 tests were administered for new books and residents.

Population update:

Bet ween Sept. 16 and Sept. 20, 119 individuals were booked into custody. Since the pandemic emerged, there have been 15,311 total bookings. Despite the high intake rate, the incarcerated population has consistently stayed within the range of 750 to 850 people since April 2020. Currently, there are 848 people in custody.

Vaccination update:

According to data provided by the Covid Command Center, as of June 24, 15 individuals currently in custody are partially vaccinated and 450 are fully vaccinated, meaning roughly 57% of the population is fully vaccinated.

29 fully vaccinated individuals received their dose from the community, while the rest were vaccinated while in custody.

286 incarcerated people out of the total fully or partially vaccinated individuals who have been in custody were released.

Quarantine and Isolation update:

Since Sept. 2, the quarantine and isolation populations have decreased by 25 and 7 respectively. As of Sept. 16, there are 175 persons in quarantine, of which 27 are in medical isolation.

Releases Update:

Since the pandemic emerged, a total of 183 cases out of 200 confirmed cases have been either released while positive or released after recovery.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff Office’s website, “the [SF] courts approved multiple early releases as stipulated by the District Attorney and Public Defender and continue to review stipulations”. This strategy has, indirectly, aided the jails in keeping their active cases under strict control, evidenced by the fact that there have been no major outbreaks since the pandemic emerged. In fact, the highest number of cases recorded on a single day was 11.

Staff

Cases and testing update:

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office (SFSO) reports 5 new positive staff cases between Aug. 26 and Sept. 22. There have been a total of 121 staff cases during the pandemic, 104 of which have recovered.

The number of tests administered at city health sites per week ranges from 100 to 200, with an average 133 tests per week.

On March 24, the San Francisco Public Health Dept. (SFDPH) issued a mandatory testing order for the SFSO employees. Further, on July 26, the CA Dept. of Public Health (CDPH) issued a mandatory testing order for unvaccinated staff only, thereby overriding the SFDPH’s order. Information on the implementation and compliance with both orders is unknown.

Vaccination update:

not include civilian custody staff or other SFSO staff members who work at the jails on mandatory overtime or other assignments.

As of June 3, according to data retrieved via public records request, only 269 or 59% of SFSO sworn custody staff have been fully vaccinated. This number doesinclude civilian custody staff or other SFSO staff members who work at the jails on mandatory overtime or other assignments.

3. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

Data reporting halted as of March 2021.

4. Sacramento County – Highlights

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of Sept. 22, 4 active cases were reported in the Main Jail, while the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) reported none. Between Sept. 15 and Sept. 22, 375 new tests were administered to new books and residents, meaning that at most 11.91% of the total population was newly tested.

NOTE: Since the population is constantly in flux with new bookings, releases and transfers, it is possible that this percentage is an overestimate.

NOTE: Since the population is constantly in flux with new bookings, releases and transfers, it is possible that this percentage is an overestimate. Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18, the Juvenile Detention Facility (JDF) identified one case after testing 42 youth or 38.3% of the incarcerated population. Since the week of August 14, there has been a 26.6% decrease in testing.

Population update:

There are 3,146 people in custody at the Main Jain and RCCC — an increase of 18 since Sept. 15.

Vaccination update:

The vaccination stats for the incarcerated population are obtained via the public records act. As of Aug. 25, 1685 incarcerated individuals were fully vaccinated and 314 were partially vaccinated either from the community or by Jail Health Services – an increase of 320 and 460 since July 14 respectively. These counts include those who were released or transferred after receiving a vaccine– it is not the current number of fully or partially vaccinated individuals in custody. Since the population is in constant flux with new bookings, releases and transfers, it is impossible to ascertain the degree of immunity against COVID-19 in the jails using the available data.



Staff

Vaccination update:

According to data released by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), as of Aug. 25, 434 healthcare/SCSO staff have been fully vaccinated and 22 staff are partially vaccinated. However, the SCSO has refused to provide the total number of healthcare/SCSO staff so it is impossible to ascertain the percentage of staff who have been vaccinated.

5. Santa Clara County – Highlights

Incarcerated Population

Cases and testing update:

As of Sept. 24, there are 6 active COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County’s Main Jail and Elmwood Correctional Complex.

There have been a total of 695 cases since April 2020, of which 245 were confirmed during booking and 450 were confirmed in custody. The 14-day average for new cases per day is now at 1.

Population update:

There are 2420 people in custody – a decrease of 6 since the last report on Sept. 22. The population has been fluctuating for the past month but has remained at over 2400 since Sept. 20

Testing update:

37,721 tests have been completed thus far, of which 679 came back positive. The 14-day average test positivity rate is now at .98%

Vaccination update:

Vaccination data was obtained via the public records act since the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office )SCCSO) does not make detailed data on vaccine uptake available to the public. As of July 12, 2021, 1620 incarcerated individuals were fully vaccinated either from the community or by Jail Health Services. Of these, 1023 remain in custody and the remaining were released or transferred, meaning 42.5% of the population is currently fully vaccinated. A majority of fully vaccinated individuals received the J&J dose. 96 incarcerated individuals or 2.2% of the population is partially vaccinated, with the majority receiving Moderna.



Staff

Cases and testing update:

There is currently 1 active case among SCCSO staff . Total cases identified as of Sept. 24 stand at 295. 74,638 staff tests have been completed at city sites.

On Nov. 12 2021, the health officer for Santa Clara County issued a mandatory testing order for all workers and staff who enter the jail’s premises including Public Defenders, Probation Dept. staff, Sheriff’s Office employees, medical workers, etc. As of June 3, 2021, 100% of SCCSO jail staff have complied with the order. As of July 11, 86.57% of Jail Health Services’ staff of 268 are in compliance. Medical staff undergo testing daily, and in the latest testing block, 36 were out of compliance.



Vaccination update:

In Santa Clara’s Public Safety and Justice Committee meeting , an SCCSO representative stated that as of June 3, roughly 646 staff members or 60% of the SCCSO’s custody division is fully vaccinated and 1122 staff members or 68% of the entire SCCSO staff are fully vaccinated

As of July 15, 2021, 346 CHS staff members out of 403 or 86% are fully vaccinated. 14% of staff are either not vaccinated or declined to disclose their vaccination status.

Sources:

Alameda County:

View and download raw data here: www.covidincustody.org/data -> View and download data.

Read reports on data, policies and protocols: www.covidincustody.org/reporting -> County Jails -> Alameda County

San Francisco County:

View and download raw data here: www.covidincustody.org/data -> View and download data

Read reports on data, policies and protocols: www.covidincustody.org/reporting -> County Jails -> San Francisco County

Yolo County:

N/A

Sacramento County:

View and download raw data here: www.covidincustody.org/data -> View and download data

Read reports on data, policies and protocols: www.covidincustody.org/reporting -> County Jails -> Sacramento County

Santa Clara County:

View and download raw data here: www.covidincustody.org/data -> View and download data

Read reports on data, policies and protocols: www.covidincustody.org/reporting -> County Jails -> Santa Clara County

Board of State & Community Corrections (BSCC): On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner, requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20.

http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/

By Aparna Komarla, Anumita Alur, Aziza Nussipov, Anna Zheng, Alexander Ramirez

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)