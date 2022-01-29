Breaking News
Man to Stand Trial after Witness Alleges He Knocked Victims Unconscious

By Michele Chadwick

MODESTO, CA – Dominic Zane Jack faced a preliminary hearing here in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week, charged with two counts of battery with serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon that allegedly left victims unconscious and seriously injured

The incident occurred on June 11, 2020, at a small party. One of the victims, “Robert,” testified that it was a small party with guests numbering “around 15 more or less.”

Robert testified that Jack had been kicked out of the party by the hosts “after midnight.” According to Robert’s testimony, Jack returned “around an hour” later and “he was looking for his bottle of liquor.”

Robert testified that “30 minutes” after Jack’s return, he smashed a bottle on one of the host’s head.

“It was a clear bottle. I believe it was a Corona. Then [Jack] pushed [the host] outside. I didn’t see what happened next but I did see the aftermath of [the host] unconscious on the floor,” said Robert.

Additionally, according to the District Attorney, another witness was “punched several times before losing consciousness.”

Robert’s testimony also addressed this, noting Jack “was standing above her. I yelled at him to stop. He stepped back and then I turned [and was looking at her]. Then I was struck on my left back shoulder, dislocating my arm. And then I was hit again on the top, my forehead. Then he ran off.”

Robert said, “I had a dislocated left shoulder” and “a cut on my head,” detailing how he was in “tremendous pain [that] lasted a year and I still have pain in my shoulder.” Robert added his arm “was in a sling for almost two months. Then I wasn’t able to lift my arm over my shoulder for five months.”

Judge Shawn Bessey found Jack should stand trial, and scheduled Jack’s arraignment for Feb. 10, in Stanislaus County Superior Court Department 2.

