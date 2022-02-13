Dad Delivers Emotional Testimony to Judge, Who Declared Dad’s Son a Threat To Society

By Mansour Taleb

OAKLAND, CA – James Edward Girtman – facing murder charges and other felonies – was the center of a debate at Alameda County Superior Court last week suggesting his pretrial release would be a threat to society.

During the hearing, Judge Jacob Morris explained his reticence to release Girtman, noting, “Let me just sort of cut to the chase…I’m very concerned about releasing Mr. Girtman, now I recognize that the events we are talking about are in 2020 I assume he has been in custody during that time.”

The judge continued, “What I’m concerned about, is that I had a sentencing hearing on Aug. 31, 2020…it appears to me that the victim in that case who previously had a relationship with Mr. Girtman’s mother…and said he was not feeling too cooperative with the prosecution of the case. And that some sort of payment was worked out and Mr. Girtman ended up with just eight months in custody.”

“Even though he (allegedly) shot the man four times, there are far more striking marks on the man’s vehicle than bullets in his body. That was a very concerning incident… less than three months later he was observed by the police in this same location in violation of that restraining order. When they came in contact with him they found out a loaded firearm in his car and indication of significant drug activity…it appeared he committed an armed robbery he has another layer of charges pending,” added the judge.

Because of those new events, the judge said he felt the man could be dangerous to society, and questioned his intent and motive for the act.

“I’m very concerned about public safety, and the reason why I’m saying that is because I’m not sure what kind of mental space you were in to shoot somebody four times. “within the three-month custody, it appears you are still in that same mental space, that mental space I’m concerned threatens public safety.”

Girtman’ father requested to speak on his son’s behalf, providing some insight on why the crime happened, his willingness to help his son as well as taking accountability for his son’s actions.

“I am willing to do whatever it is that he needs…he wasn’t let out into the world with knowledge and on top of that, he was kept inside almost his entire life. He was not let out until he was 18. I did not have time to be there for him then but I have time to be there now and I take accountability for his action and whatever it is that he has done…until he can be accepted back to society as a proper young man,” the father said.

Defense Attorney Jesse Basbaum argued that Girtman was a danger only to the people inside his home and so should receive a second chance, noting, “He was only a danger to people working in his home. However, I think that he is deserving of a second chance. I think it shows that there are alternatives for this court to reconsider.”

The judge decided to defer the bail ruling and reschedule a time to discuss the alternatives that the defense proposes.

“Different possibilities… If I rule on a bail motion I’m going to deny it. I will make an article 1 section 12 for filling for no bail. And I have indicated to you that it doesn’t look like a really close call to me,” the judge said.

Girtman’s father then chimed in to insist that “no one was in danger at his home.:

But the judge responded with “Except for the guy he shot four-times” The father then admitted, “I do not live at his home”

The bail hearing will resume Tuesday, Feb. 15.

