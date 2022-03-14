Defendant Pleads No Contest to Felony Stealing Mail and 401(k) Information – Victim’s Credit in Shambles

By Michele Chadwick

MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Shawn Bessey heard Richard Suave Raygoza’s no contest plea here last Friday to stealing mail from the victim’s residence. He then altered or changed the victim’s email address for her 401(k) to his email address.

Additionally, the factual basis stated that Raygoza “opened two store credit cards: JCPenney’s and Macy’s department stores,” and also used [the victim’s information, attempting to open 12 other credit cards which caused hard inquiries. As a result, her credit score dropped 50 points.

Deputy District Attorney Sara DeLurdes Sousa finished her statement with, “The defendant acted with the intent to defraud and admitted to law enforcement that he stole [the victim’s] personal information and made the changes that he did to her personal information.”

Raygoza has a prior misdemeanor conviction of unlawful acquiring or retaining personal information from September 2018, and in this case pleaded no contest to a felony of unlawfully acquiring or retaining personal information with a prior conviction with intent to defraud.

Judge Bessey granted Raygoza 24 months of probation, 365 days in county jail and the conditions to stay away from the victim and “not to touch anybody else’s mail and to only be in the mail center of the apartment complex to retrieve his mail.”

