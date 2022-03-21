Monday Morning Thoughts: Olive Drive Mixed-Use Checks A Lot of Boxes

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – There are a lot of interesting features of the Olive Drive Mixed-Use Project. At 47 units, all of them single bedroom, it is a small project. It is definitely not going to be a gamechanger for housing.

It does continue a trend whereby the city is moving towards housing that is not merely designed for students This is the third project in the pipeline that is expressly for workforce housing rather than student housing – following the Chiles Apartments and the University Research Park Mixed-Use. If the voters approve DiSC 2022, that could be the fourth such housing component approved.

When student housing projects have come forward, critics have pointed out the need for workforce and family housing.

One interesting feature of this project is that it essentially has no parking on site. Immediately skeptics argue that people will simply stash their cars somewhere.

They probably aren’t going to do it nearby – if they do so at all. Olive Drive has limited parking. And while it is true you could park it in a lot, you can’t really keep it in a lot that would require it to be moved periodically.

One thought I had would be for the city to create some sort of car storage area for people who live in places without parking, who don’t need their cars on a regular basis. That would allow people to have vehicles but reduce their need to drive.

I have looked at data on vehicle ownership and as we know, students who live in town have a very low percentage of access to vehicles. That number goes up though once you get outside of the student market. For millennials between the ages of 20 and 38, for example, about two-thirds own vehicles. For the entire American population it is upwards of 90 percent.

In any case, given people’s concern for driving-centered development, this is the opposite – it is a project that if it doesn’t completely eliminate driving, it at least discourages both car ownership and regular vehicle use.

That seems like a good idea – especially now as the price of gas is soaring and climate change is becoming ever more threatening to the future of humanity.

So those who argue that such a project may be more likely to attract students have a point.

The project doesn’t preclude students by any means.

As staff notes, “The proposed 47 units in place of four small sized single-family family homes plus the commercial and office component will revitalize the area and add diversity to the City’s housing stock. It is a reinvestment in the underutilized properties.”

They add, “The proposed project will contribute to the broad range of housing types and configurations in the City. It is an apartment complex not dedicated solely to students by providing smaller affordable and market-rate one-bedroom rental units oriented towards local workforce.”

“The proposed project is predominantly a residential project that will contribute towards meeting the City’s housing needs. It will provide housing that could serve non-professional workers in the City,” staff adds. Furthermore, it “provides for the opportunity to reduce vehicle miles travelled by placing residential units near the job producing non-residential uses and the surrounding commercial uses in the neighborhood.”

They are not going to exclude students – nor should they. What this does create is a small apartment that people other than students have the opportunity to inhabit. It’s not a project of 3-to-5-bedroom apartments.

My one qualm would be with the Social Services Commission pushing away from the 13 affordable units. That would have been 28 percent of the project as low-income housing perpetuity.

But it would have meant no extremely or very low units.

It’s a tradeoff. the Social Services Commission liked the project and its features, but “asked that we provide one very low-income unit and at least one extremely low-income unit.”

That request “stretched the ability of this provision.” So they changed their proposal to five low-income units along with one very low and one extremely low unit for a total of 7 deed restricted affordable units.

“We believe this will meet the recommendations of the Social Services commissions and provide the community with privately subsidized affordable housing,” the applicant wrote.

While I certainly understand the Social Service Commission’s thinking here, why not go big with 13 units (28 percent) and accept that it’s going to only serve low income rather than the two lower levels of income?

As the council and Planning Commission weigh back in, I hope they rethink this ask.