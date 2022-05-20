Judge Interrupted: Defense Attorney Apologizes

By Nora Dahl

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA – This week, here in Stanislaus County Superior Court, there was a probation violation hearing scheduled before Judge Shawn Bessey in Dept. 2.

But it was soon overshadowed by a dust off between the judge and a defense attorney.

As Judge Bessey began outlining the terms of the violated probation to the court when, at mid-sentence he found himself interrupted.



A defense attorney had cut off the judge’s monologue to ask one question: “I was wondering if we can set prelim and come back in a couple of weeks.”

The judge was stunned. Taken aback for a moment, it took Bessey a minute to compose himself.

Coldly, Bessey finally stated “On the record, you don’t just interrupt”.

The attorney lowered her head for a moment, muttering “My apologies.”

The tense courtroom awkwardly was quiet for a few more moments.

After the brief pause. Bessey continued his prior monologue, and the matter was eventually set for a later preliminary hearing on June 25.

The five minute discussion of the man’s case was temporarily concluded….and the defense attorney quietly left the courtroom.

