Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Judge Interrupted: Defense Attorney Apologizes

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
Leave a comment
38 Views
Share:

By Nora Dahl

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA – This week, here in Stanislaus County Superior Court, there was a probation violation hearing scheduled before Judge Shawn Bessey in Dept. 2.

But it was soon overshadowed by a dust off between the judge and a defense attorney.

As Judge Bessey began outlining the terms of the violated probation to the court when, at mid-sentence he found himself interrupted.

A defense attorney had cut off the judge’s monologue to ask one question: “I was wondering if we can set prelim and come back in a couple of weeks.”

The judge was stunned. Taken aback for a moment, it took Bessey a minute to compose himself.

Coldly, Bessey finally stated “On the record, you don’t just interrupt”.

The attorney lowered her head for a moment, muttering “My apologies.”

The tense courtroom awkwardly was quiet for a few more moments.

After the brief pause. Bessey continued his prior monologue, and the matter was eventually set for a later preliminary hearing on June 25.

The five minute discussion of the man’s case was temporarily concluded….and the defense attorney quietly left the courtroom.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Nora Dahl is a second year History of Public Policy and Law major, and English minor, at UC Santa Barbara. She enjoys writing, advocating for social justice, and pyschology. Nora speaks fluent Norwegian and English. She plans to graduate Spring 2024, and hopes to attend law school.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for