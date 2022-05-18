Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Student Opinion: The Biden Administration and Cable Companies Working Together to Bring Internet to Millions of Households

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Davis Vanguard at UC Davis, Misc., Opinion
Leave a comment
16 Views
A black laptop sitting on a table next to a mug full of coffee
Share:

 

By: Ariana Ceballos

 

The White House, in a Monday press release, announced its initiative partnering with twenty internet providers to reduce prices on high-speed internet. This proposal will bring relief to millions of families, especially those in the low-income range that struggle to afford essential resources for their households. 

 

The cap on prices for high-speed internet falls under the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP); the White House website states that “nearly 40% of households in the country qualify for ACP.” Households within ACP earn an income that is below or at the Federal Poverty Level, or have a member that is a part of a program like Medicaid, Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit. This new addition to ACP is great as households will no longer need to worry about additional bills or struggle to provide family members with a resource many employers and schools require. 

 

In a CNBC report, Lauren Feiner describes how low-income households qualifying for the ACP “can receive up to $30 per month off of their internet bills.” and “$75 per month off on Tribal Land” according to the White House press release. 

 

By implementing a cap on these prices, households will not need to worry if they cannot meet payments on time and receive a certain fee. This initiative allows for the internet to be more accessible for people that struggle to make ends meet. With worries like rent and expenses on food, doubts about internet accessibility can be put to rest, as the program now turns it into a necessity being provided by officials. 

 

Twenty internet providers have signed onto the plan. According to Ayana Archie of NPR, these providers are national companies like “AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon, as well as regional companies, such as Hawaiian Telecom and Jackson Energy Authority in Tennessee.” Internet access has become a necessity in the country, and more than ever, the range of providers participating in the program stresses this. Especially with the rise of online learning and remote work during the pandemic, the need for internet access is great, so this program goes a long way into giving people the necessary tool for navigating numerous other aspects of their lives. The same NPR report includes a quote from AT&T CEO John Stankey, “It’s time for every American to experience the social, economic, health, employment and educational benefits of universal scaled access to the internet.” 

 

Archie states that organizations such as “United Way and Goodwill will also assist with outreach and enrollment,” showing how neighboring organizations are willing to help make people aware of this opportunity. People who are eligible for ACP will become more aware of the aid that they can receive from the program. As someone who has grown up with internet access and relies on it to hear about news, I’m glad to hear that this, once seen as a privilege, is becoming more common.  

 

During and after the pandemic, many workforces and educational places have become dependent on online resources. Without a doubt, it is vital that people who cannot afford internet access have a fair opportunity to access it. 

Share:

About The Author

Jordan Varney received a masters from UC Davis in Psychology and a B.S. in Computer Science from Harvey Mudd. Varney is editor in chief of the Vanguard at UC Davis.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for