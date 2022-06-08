Breaking News
Man Cuts Deal, Pleading to Macy’s, Other Thefts

By Aryal Aglugub

MODESTO, CA – Corey Wyatt made a deal with Deputy District Attorney Patrick Hogan here this week in Stanislaus County Superior Court—Wyatt pleaded no contest to two theft counts in exchange for other charges being dismissed, and jail time of about half of what he faced.

Deputy District Attorney Patrick Hogan told the court, “On May 19, 2022, the defendant and two other individuals entered a Macy’s…(took) items from the men’s department. He was confronted by members of the Macy’s staff who told him to stop and attempted to intervene…defendant used force, fear, or an environment of intimidation which was used to steal items from the store.”

Hogan added that Wyatt fled the store, and was apprehended by the police, who found the stolen items and arrested him.

For Count 11 the facts presented from DDA Hogan were as follows, “On May 4, 2022, the defendant entered the Sunglass Hut, while in the store the defendant and other individuals participated in a takeover theft of the store.”

The DDA said a security guard attempted to stop the theft, and get some of the items back, but was intimidated by Wyatt and gave the items back to the robbers.

In exchange for pleading no contest, the Wyatt received three years and eight months in the county jail. If brought to trial, he could have received a higher sentence of six years.

