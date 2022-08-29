Man Sentenced to 23 years for Kidnapping and Endangering a Child

By Daniella Dueñas

WOODLAND, CA – Scott Nils Holmstead walked inside Yolo County Superior Court last Thursday, knowing he was being sentenced for three felony counts against him, just a fraction of the total of 16 felonies and 21 enhancements he was originally charged with in the case.

The charges included kidnapping and child endangerment and several acts against a victim under 14 years of age. Some of these charges include child abuse, lewd or lascivious acts upon child, and kidnapping.

“Mr. Opet, did you have the opportunity to review the sentencing report with your client?” Judge Timothy L. Fall asked Deputy Public Defender Jonathan Opet, who said yes, but added:

“I think there some confusion because I did reach out … and said I was able to provide information right after the court and that I had requested I either be present or waive Mr. Holmstead’s interview, and for some reason that didn’t make it through. “It kind of presents a picture that Mr. Holmstead did not want to cooperate when I had actually asked for a different avenue which wasn’t pursued by the probation department.”

The judge resolved the issue, along with others involving an error in the probation report and on statute.

Deputy District Attorney Rachel Raymond interjected, stating that a correction needed to be made on the report to name Holmstead as the person who stated “He would never touch a child or anyone that young.” Judge Fall corrected the error and the other regarding count 11’s statute before moving on to the sentencing.

“For the conviction in count 10,” began Judge Fall, “The kidnapping charge, that is an upper base term of 11 years.” The accused was also charged with a two year consecutive term based on count nine and an upper base term of 10 years for count 11.

Holmstead had 644 total credits for days in pre-trial custody, and it was ruled by Judge Fall that he may be released on parole or other community supervision.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Fall closes by stating that “For the protective order… for the benefit of the victim in this case, it is effective immediately.”

In total, the accused was sentenced to 23 years in prison, minus the nearly two years of time served.

