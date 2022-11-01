Breaking News
Commentary: What Passes for Progressivism in Davis Is Simply Anti-Housing

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Darryl Rutherford in my opinion, nailed it in his recent op-ed published in the Vanguard.  I have long reached the conclusion that people who call themselves progressives in Davis are less interested in equity and more interested in opposing housing.

In short, they have become—whatever they might have been—simply the party of no.

As Rutherford put it, they “complain about any changes in Davis, lob personal attacks at those actually working to improve our city, and do everything they can to sway the public away from true racial, social, environmental, and economical progress.”

He added that “it didn’t take me long to realize that they were just anti-housing/anti-development advocates rather than actual progressives. They had no interest in furthering strategies that promote racial, economic, and environmental sustainability.”

In 2008, the vast majority of Davis residents cast their ballots both in primary and the general election for Barack Obama.  Many proudly supported the first Black President of the United States.

But there was a disconnect between their advocacy at the national level and that at the local level.  Two years before, many had turned their heads as thousands of UC Davis students marched on the police station demanding accountability for racial profiling.

In 2013, reacting to the death of Trayvon Martin, Obama said, “When Trayvon Martin was first shot I said that this could have been my son.  Another way of saying that is Trayvon Martin could have been me 35 years ago. “

And yet, the land use policies that many progressives in Davis support help to lock young Blacks and people of color out of our community, out of opportunities for a better life through education and prosperity.

Whether intentional or unintentional, opposition to new housing means opposition to new affordable housing as well and it means preserving a status quo that denies people who cannot afford to buy into the Davis market with that sort of opportunity.

When Richard Rothstein, author of The Color of Law, came to speak in Davis in 2019 before a packed audience, he called out Davis on its own hypocrisy.

One person asked, “How can we maintain that small town feel and still deal with our housing issues?”

Richard Rothstein rose to the mic one more time, and stated that a “small town feel is a euphemism for segregated community.”

While this particular audience roared with approval, I wonder how many residents of this community have even thought about the issue.

The same month, scores of Mace Ranch residents showed up in opposition to the respite center being located on Second Street.

City staff predicted that any location would likely generate considerable opposition from near-neighbors.  Original opposition argued that this would put homeless people into close contact with school children going to and from classes.

The overwhelming opposition was in the form of fear of safety concerns and concerns about visual blight and nuisances.

Pastor John Castlefranco explained that his congregation has been part of the rotating winter shelter program since its inception in 2005, and in their time of doing this, “we’ve never had any problems.”

Police Chief Darren Pytel added that the shelters have generated very few calls for service, stating that “we’ve had a lot of users of the program and we’ve had very few law enforcement problems with the shelters.”

Eric Dirkson, a Christian Minister said that he has worked with and gotten to know many folks who are experiencing homelessness.

“It’s important to remember that we’re dealing not with a problem, but with people,” he said.  “If folks have a safe space to spend their time, crime does simply go down.”

He recommended that people volunteer and work with the homeless, “it will humanize this entire issue for you.”

Meanwhile there is the ongoing issue with Pacifico.  The neighbors voiced some legitimate concerns about nuisance generated around the facility.  But the solution proposed was not to crack down on the problems, but to repurpose the facility away from serving the needs of vulnerable residents facing a real possibility of homelessness.

The council took the position that they supported the concept of the residential treatment facility, that it was something they supported—but perhaps not there.  The problem remains—if not there, where?

The opposition evoked a rare consensus from the leadership in both the DA’s and Public Defender’s Office.

In a 2019 op-ed, they noted, “Before we can hope to address homelessness, we have to understand the people who experience it.”

They write: “Many people who are homeless struggle with mental illness, addiction or a chronic health issue. All, however, struggle with the stigma and social disgrace associated with their homelessness condition.”

As they point out: “The debate in Davis over the Pacifico complex is emblematic of conversations unfolding in communities throughout the state. With homelessness issues surging to the forefront statewide, finding solutions to the issues of mental health and addiction become increasingly urgent.”

What we have seen in this community, whether it is dealing with people of color, affordable housing, homelessness, drug treatment or mental illness the view is—no.  Not here.  Now now.  Not this.

This community, it seems, is progressive when the problem is over there, but not willing to shoulder the burden of solving the problems here and now.  There is always a reason to oppose change.  There is always a reason not to do something.

As Darryl Rutherford put it, “Keep in mind that these policies have not only excluded people marginalized by race and class, but they have also forced young professional families out of our town.”

Increasingly I see this as a community that is great at talking the talk, but very poor when it comes to walking the walk.

4 thoughts on “Commentary: What Passes for Progressivism in Davis Is Simply Anti-Housing”

  1. Jim Frame

    This article paints with a very broad brush.  There’s no doubt that some of the loudest voices opposing recent development projects will likely oppose any development project, but suggesting that every No vote on a Measure J project is anti-black, anti-homeless, anti-poor, anti-young and only interested in boosting the market value of their house is simply not true.

    Everyone bemoans the homeless problem, but I have yet to see a workable solution to it.  The state is trying hard to figure one out, with only very limited success to date.  The cost of housing is a statewide problem as well, with no easy solution on the horizon.

    As one of the “haves,” here’s what’s clear to me:  annexing land to develop new homes affordable only by well-heeled folks isn’t going to solve either problem.  Maybe you get a handful of affordable units with every 100 high-priced ones, but that’s not going to solve the larger problems, and it will definitely impact existing residents by increasing traffic and reducing city service levels once the “sugar rush” of development fees is overtaken by the net loss attendant upon new housing.

    Come up with an effective and equitable solution to these problems and I’m likely to support it.  In the mean time, if I’m presented with a development proposal that creates more problems than it solves, I’m likely to vote no.

     

  2. Ron Glick

    “And yet, the land use policies that many progressives in Davis support help to lock young Blacks and people of color out of our community, out of opportunities for a better life through education and prosperity.”

    David you need to check your privilege. You write this as if you are not part of the problem. You have long opposed peripheral development the solution to many of our housing problems. It is also a way to add single family homes that would help maintain “that small town feeling” as opposed to densification that changes the human ecological landscape. Besides allowing people to generate or maintain  intergenerational wealth peripheral development can also generate money that can be used to build Affordable Housing. Of course single family housing has long been the choice of young families looking raise children that could replenish our schools.

    Rothstein may be right about the unconscious biases of his audience but he missed another real possibility, that limiting the footprint of Davis changes Davis while seeking to preserve Davis. You have admitted as much yourself yet somehow you still cling to your youthful romantic notion of the sanctity of farm commodity production land at the expense of the housing needs of a growing community.

  3. Ron Glick

    I do find it ironic when people who live in single family homes that were built on what was farmland on the periphery of Davis are opposed to building single family houses on farmland on the the current periphery. Its a further irony that people who use our roads, that have been widened since they arrived here, complain about traffic impacts newcomers will bring.

    Its a my poop don’t stink mentality and its pervasive.

     

  4. Matt Williams

    Whether intentional or unintentional, opposition to new housing means opposition to new affordable housing as well and it means preserving a status quo that denies people who cannot afford to buy into the Davis market with that sort of opportunity.

    I agree with Jim Frame that this article paints with a very broad brush.  Instead of looking at the whole picture and specifically at the totally ineffective method Davis (and most all the communities like Davis) use to pay for affordable housing, the article simply accepts the wholly ineffective Inclusionary Housing method without a question.  The problem with that method is threefold:

    (1) It relies on the developers to provide out of their own pockets the funds necessary to make the affordable housing units affordable.

    (2) The supply of developer funds on any individual project are limited and the shell game that the developers use to come up with the funds are tacked onto the sale price of the Market Rate houses.

    (3) Under the terms of the Interim Affordable Housing Ordinance 15 Affordable units are created at the same time as 85 “unaffordable” (Market Rate) units are created.  That is at best upside down.  Davis does not need more “unffordable” units.  Adding those units does nothing to make Market Rate housing in Davis more affordable.  A DJUSD school teacher doesn’t have enough salary dollars to be able top afford one of those new Market Rate houses.  Most young families either (A) can’t afford them, or (B) prefer to pay less for a new home with more living space in Woodland or Dixon or West Sacramento.  Further, as Keith Echols has shown us time and time again (but the Vanguard never hears) the construction price per square foot of the new homes provides a reason for the real estate marketplace for resale of existing homes to raise the sale price per square foot of the those existing homes … making them even less affordable.

    That is the problem we face … a completely “broken” Inclusionary Housing model.  What can we do about that?  First we need to reset our goals for new affordable housing.  We need new projects to provide 85% affordable units and 15% market rate units (ideally 100% affordable units).  In order to get builders to undertake a project like that (as David Thompson and Luke Watkins have done over and over again over the years) Federal and State sources of funding need to be actively pursued by the City.  Out elected leadership and City Staff leadership need to make that pursuit of funds Priority #1!  It will be hard work, but it will be worth it.  The City of Folsom actively and successfully pursued funds like that for a recent affordable project in their city.  Instead of coming up with excuses, our leadership needs to learn what strategies will succeed and then put those strategies into action.

    Until we actually start doing something positive to address the problem, articles like today’s are simply wailing and gnashing of teeth and even a bit of self-flagelation.

Leave a Reply

