OK Governor Acts: Richard Glossip Execution Rescheduled for May 2023

By Jariah Moore

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Richard Glossip’s execution, previously scheduled for Feb. 23, has been delayed until May 18, on order of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

The 60-day reprieve was granted by Gov. Stitt following two previous delays: one on Aug. 16, 2022, and another on Sept. 22, 2022. These reprieves were granted in the interest of allowing the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to process legal proceedings.

Glossip, convicted of murder for hire, was largely convicted on the basis of key witness Justin Sneed’s testimony, according to the defense. Sneed’s responsibility for killing the victim has not been disputed.

A memo found in the District Attorney’s office claims that Sneed’s testimony regarding a significant point of evidence had been influenced by improper information provided to him by the trial prosecutor, as well Sneed’s own attorney, said the defense.

According to an investigation performed by international law firm Reed Smith, which found that Glossip’s conviction cannot be supported by the facts of the case, Sneed has claimed on multiple occasions that he wishes to recant his testimony.

Sneed had given his attorney two handwritten notes on the matter, one reading, “Do I have the choice of recanting at any time during my life?” and another claiming that the testimony he gave was “a mistake.”

Additionally, Reed Smith found Sneed had discussed recanting his testimony with his mother and daughter.

The information regarding Sneed’s notes should have been passed over to Glossip’s legal team during his trial, the defense claims. They did not receive this information until September 2022.

The Glossip legal team notes Sneed was not granted the death penalty as a result of the testimony he provided in accordance with a plea deal.

Glossip’s two requests for post-conviction relief were denied by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Nov. 10, 2022, and Nov. 17, 2022.

Sixty-two state legislators—including 45 Republicans—requested another evidentiary hearing for Glossip based on the discovery of new evidence.

Glossip has been on death row for the last 24 years and continues to claim his innocence .

Don Knight, of Glossip’s legal team, said he will continue “to work with the State to fully investigate Rich’s wrongful conviction,” noting, “We know that no one in Oklahoma wants to execute an innocent man.”