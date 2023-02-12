Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Man Claims Addicted in Hospital to Opioids, Judge Sentence Him to 36 Months for Weapons and Drug Possession

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
Leave a comment
24 Views
Share:

By Kimberly Torres 

VENTURA, CA  – A Ventura County man who claims he became addicted to drugs while hospitalized and prescribed opioids in 2022 was sentenced here in Ventura County Superior Court Friday to 36 months for illegal possession of illegal substances and firearms.

Assistant Public Defender Glen Major informed the court, “My client has been compliant with this case and feels bad about the events that have occurred, he has taken the right measures in order to better his life. He has previously been attending AA meetings.”

The accused’s first arrest was in November of 2022 – he said he picked up a drug habit when hospitalized in June 2022 – where an illegal weapon was found, and his attorney added “he has also been previously convicted for possession of marijuana and would like to take that into consideration as well”

Judge Bruce Young sentenced the accused to 36 months in jail (he has 218 days of the time already served), 18 months in custody, 18 mandatory supervision as well as a six-month driver’s license suspension.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Kim is a senior at California State University Long Beach majoring in criminal justice and criminology. She is a first generation college student, as well as a first generation Mexican-American. After graduation, she plans to study international affairs, in hopes of cultivating and improving a better system for all.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for