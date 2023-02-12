Man Claims Addicted in Hospital to Opioids, Judge Sentence Him to 36 Months for Weapons and Drug Possession

By Kimberly Torres

VENTURA, CA – A Ventura County man who claims he became addicted to drugs while hospitalized and prescribed opioids in 2022 was sentenced here in Ventura County Superior Court Friday to 36 months for illegal possession of illegal substances and firearms.

Assistant Public Defender Glen Major informed the court, “My client has been compliant with this case and feels bad about the events that have occurred, he has taken the right measures in order to better his life. He has previously been attending AA meetings.”

The accused’s first arrest was in November of 2022 – he said he picked up a drug habit when hospitalized in June 2022 – where an illegal weapon was found, and his attorney added “he has also been previously convicted for possession of marijuana and would like to take that into consideration as well”

Judge Bruce Young sentenced the accused to 36 months in jail (he has 218 days of the time already served), 18 months in custody, 18 mandatory supervision as well as a six-month driver’s license suspension.