Vanguard Weekly Council Question: Week 2 – Sheltering the Unhoused Population

City of Davis
Davis City Hall with an old style bicycle statue out front
In May, there will be a special election to fill the vacancy in the 3rd District left by the departure of Lucas Frerichs to the County Board of Supervisors.

Filing to compete for that seat are two candidates: Donna Neville and Francesca Wright.  Each week between now and the election, the Vanguard will pose the candidates weekly questions in which they have between 250 and 350 to respond.

Question 2: How can the city better address the needs of unsheltered unhoused populations?

Donna Neville

Addressing homelessness is a key issue at the heart of my campaign. The city does not currently have sustainable funding to support the Department of Social Services and Housing, which is specifically tasked with addressing homelessness. If elected, I will work to secure stable funding. It’s also important to recognize there is no single solution to homelessness. Temporary homelessness and chronic homelessness require different solutions.

Temporary homelessness is often caused by a financial, medical, employment or other crisis. To address temporary homelessness, the city should promote a variety of flexible and affordable housing options: a streamlined process for citing ADU’s; a one-stop shop for applying for affordable rental units; a streamlined Housing Choice Voucher acceptance process; and reducing barriers to getting accepted into affordable housing. Some California universities and colleges are already helping by providing rental assistance to students. Some of these options are already underway; others require collaboration with partners, including UCD and rental property owners, but the city can do a tremendous amount to prevent and address temporary homelessness.

Addressing chronic homelessness is challenging and requires more than providing housing. It requires wraparound services, including mental health, substance abuse treatment, and job and life skills training, coupled with supportive housing. I am heartened by the collaboration that went into building Paul’s Place, which uses this model of combining wraparound services with housing, but now it needs additional funding to operate. The city can be a partner by applying for Mental Health Services Act funding to provide onsite mental health services at Paul’s Place.

I’m also fully supportive of our new Downtown Streets Program, starting next month, which pays a stipend to unhoused individuals who work to clean up downtown and connects them with support and services. This program has been very successful in other communities at empowering those who are unhoused by giving them the tools to lift themselves out of homelessness.

This work is going to require strong leadership, vision, and persistence. My many years of working to improve government services make me uniquely qualified to implement innovative solutions.

Francesca Wright

The high cost of housing has exacerbated the homeless situation throughout California. Solutions must address housing affordability, supportive transitional housing, and temporary needs for safe shelter.

We are on the right track. The City of Davis, in partnership with Yolo County, health providers, nonprofits, faith communities, student and community volunteers has done an extraordinary job. Davis Community Meals and Housing provides permanent housing at Cesar Chavez Plaza, Creekside Apartments and soon at Paul’s Place. St. Martins grows food and provides meals three times per week. Once beyond the metal gate, the L Street respite center welcomes unhoused persons six days per week where they can do laundry, shower, charge phones, store items, rest, access regular and electronic mail, and access an array of health and social services. COVID disrupted our long-standing winter shelter program but did bring one-time state and federal dollars which were used for various short-term housing solutions. The Yolo County’s Crisis Now program is ramping up so that those with mental and behavioral health challenges have appropriate care.

Despite all these efforts, we do not have designated options for all our unhoused. Governor Newsom has been asking cities and counties for more aggressive plans to reduce street homelessness. From our attempt to use the migrant center south of town, we have learned that on-site supervision is necessary and comes with a price tag. Prior council discussions of a designated campground or tiny house community north of town on Pole Line never got traction. The Heart of Davis is currently proposing that the city plan for permanent year-round shelter at two locations, 512 Fifth Street and 1101 H Street. A council subcommittee is evaluating all publicly held properties, including the two mentioned, for their potential to address our housing crisis. I support this comprehensive assessment of best use and enduring benefits of public properties at appropriate heights to accommodate a mix of critical uses. I will direct our new Department of Social Services and Housing to collaborate with our local partners to develop a specific plan for both short-term and permanent solutions and to vigorously pursue the state and federal grants for which we qualify.

2 thoughts on “Vanguard Weekly Council Question: Week 2 – Sheltering the Unhoused Population”

  1. Don Shor

    I suggest that the candidates for district 3 speak privately with the residents and businesses near the L St. respite center about the impacts it has had on the neighborhood. IMO any site that provides services needs to be staffed 24/7 or it leads to adverse consequences in its vicinity.
    My suggestion is that the site on L St. be closed and the services be folded into Paul’s Place, which will have that staffing. But more important is that we need to look at the results: clients being referred, those refusing services, impacts on neighborhoods, safety protocols. And not be guided by ideology but by practical evaluation of outcomes. The needs of the whole community need to be addressed as we deal with the homeless population.

  2. Matt Williams

    The city does not currently have sustainable funding to support the Department of Social Services and Housing, which is specifically tasked with addressing homelessness.

    .
    We are more than likely going to see the above phrase from both Donna and Francesca every Monday when answering every weekly Vanguard question.  The name of the specific program or Department will change each week.  This week it is the Department of Social Services and Housing.  It just as easily could be “street repairs and maintenance” or “bike paths repair and maintenance” or “storm sewer maintenance” or “summer youth programs operations” or “street and sidewalk cleaning” or any number of the normal functions of a municipality.  Bottom-line, we have promised ourselves a rich menu of services, but when the bill has come due for paying for those services we have hidden our wallets.

    The one correction to the statement is in the word “city.”  That word should be capitalized to read “City.”  By capitalizing the letter “c” you are referring to our municipal governmental agency … the City of Davis.  With the “c” uncapitalized you are referring to the community … which is much broader than our City government.  History shows that our community … the City of Davis … actually does have the sustainable funding to support the Department of Social Services and Housing.  Further, when we, as a community, have had honest discussions about the value and cost of City services, we have stepped up and taken our wallets out of hiding and provided the additional sustainable funding for those services.  What we pay for water is a perfect example.  The current City Budget shows we paid just over $25 million in actual water service fees in 2020.  In 2012 we paid just over $10 million.  The residents and taxpayers authorized that annual $15 million per year of additional sustainable funding.

    The whole community, not just City Council, not just Francesca and Donna, needs to have a candid honest discussion about what we want our community to be and then make sure our City has the wherewithal and leadership to make sure we actually are that city /community that we want to be.

