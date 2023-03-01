CA Senate Rules Committee Appoints Candis Bowles and Luke Wood to Racial Equity Commission

By Jariah Moore

SACRAMENTO, CA – The CA Senate Rules Committee has appointed Candis Bowles and Luke Wood to the Racial Equity Commission, according to a statement released by Senate President Pro Tem Sen. Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego).

Candis Bowles, Canoga Park, has held a number of positions working as an attorney and is the Associate Director of the Legal Advocacy Unit for Disability Rights California since 2008.

Bowles has previously worked in the law firm Weston, Benshoof, Rochefort, Rubalcava and MacCuish LLP, and in her own private practice.

“Ms. Bowles is a legal expert on complicated issues impacting our youth, such as bullying, the juvenile justice and dependency systems, and institutional segregation of students with disabilities and behavioral issues,” according to the Pro Tem’s news release.

Dr. Luke Wood, San Diego, works as both a “Distinguished Professor of Education at San Diego State University,” and “Vice President for Student Affairs and Campus Diversity,” said the announcement.

According to Atkins’ office, Woods founded the Black Minds Matter Coalition, is the President-elect for the Council for the Study of Community Colleges, co-directs the Community College Equity Assessment Lab, and is a board member for the Campaign for College Opportunity. He has held a previous position as a coordinator for the Education Policy Fellowship Program at Arizona State University.

The office further states that “Dr. Wood has devoted his career to researching and implementing policies to advance diversification and equity initiatives at schools, colleges, and universities.”

Atkins’ Office wrote, “Together, they [Bowles and Wood] will play critical roles in developing a Racial Equity Framework to address the structural and systemic racism still present in our state.”

Both appointees hold terms lasting two years. Their compensation will be reimbursement for expenses incurred in connection with official duties, said Atkins’ announcement.