Raging Grannies of Davis recruiting new members

The Raging Grannies of Davis, a group of local progressive activists who perform parody songs and street theatre in the community, is currently recruiting new members.

“During the height of the pandemic our members took a hiatus from performing but have recently resumed rehearsing and singing in public,” says local climate change activist Lynne Nittler who is one of the co-founders of the group. The group once numbered well over a dozen active members and would like to expand back to that size.

Formed in 2016, when Nittler and Davis resident Carol Parker teamed up to launch a local chapter of the Raging Grannies, the group has since sung at numerous public events, parades and marches in Davis, Sacramento and San Francisco. Whether they are performing on a downtown sidewalk, in city hall chambers or on the steps of the state capitol, the grannies can’t be missed as they sport their distinctive flower adorned straw hats, boas and aprons.

“You need not be a great singer to join us,” explains Parker, “you merely need to want to stand up for causes you care about like equal rights, the environment, peace and justice.”

The group has amassed an extensive songbook of original lyrics set to familiar tunes about a wide range of issues. “All the songs are provided,” says Parker,” grannies just need to provide their own apron and hat. We can even loan you those if need be.”

The Davis chapter is just one of many around the world. The Raging Grannies is an international organization initially formed in Canada in 1987. https://raginggrannies.org/ There is no age requirement and you do not need to be a grandmother to join. Membership in the Davis chapter is free.

Those who may be interested are invited to attend a rehearsal and sing along, or just listen, and see if it is something they’d like to do. The twice monthly rehearsals are held in Davis. Members may choose what rehearsals and events they attend based upon their own schedules.

“Our silly get-ups and humorous lyrics,” says Parker, “are just a means to catch people’s attention and inspire them to act on these important issues. Sometimes we’ve learned laughter really is the best medicine for what ails us.”

To find out more, e-mail The Raging Grannies of Davis at davisraginggrannies@gmail.com .