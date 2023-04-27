Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: Court Agrees with Public Defender Request to Recalculate In-Custody Credits for Accused – Tally Now Only Shows 5 Days Of Credit Since 2020 Arrest

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
Leave a comment
8 Views
Share:

By Audrey Sawyer

SACRAMENTO, CA – A public defender here in Sacramento County Superior Court this past week insisted the Sacramento Sheriff’s Dept. made a big mistake in the calculation of credits for time served for a man in court for two cases.

Sacramento County Assistant Public Defender Kate Carlson pointed out the Sheriff’s Dept. provided a number for her client’s custody credits, but only showed five days of credit since his arrest. 

She argued that number was wrong.

Carlson said the accused’s court records show that on Nov. 5, 2020 that he was in custody before being rereferred to a work project problem.

“This suggests that he has more credits than the initial 64 days that were awarded. I believe that he has served the time, but I am not able to prove that at this point,” said Carlson, who requested the court order the credits recalculated by the sheriff. 

Sacramento County Superior Court Commissioner Alin Cintean agreed to her request, ordering a new calculation of credits for both cases. Probation was continued.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Audrey is a senior at UC San Diego majoring in Political Science (Comparative Politics emphasis). After graduation, Audrey plans on attending graduate school and is considering becoming a public defender.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for