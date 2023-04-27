COURT WATCH: Court Agrees with Public Defender Request to Recalculate In-Custody Credits for Accused – Tally Now Only Shows 5 Days Of Credit Since 2020 Arrest

By Audrey Sawyer

SACRAMENTO, CA – A public defender here in Sacramento County Superior Court this past week insisted the Sacramento Sheriff’s Dept. made a big mistake in the calculation of credits for time served for a man in court for two cases.

Sacramento County Assistant Public Defender Kate Carlson pointed out the Sheriff’s Dept. provided a number for her client’s custody credits, but only showed five days of credit since his arrest.

She argued that number was wrong.

Carlson said the accused’s court records show that on Nov. 5, 2020 that he was in custody before being rereferred to a work project problem.

“This suggests that he has more credits than the initial 64 days that were awarded. I believe that he has served the time, but I am not able to prove that at this point,” said Carlson, who requested the court order the credits recalculated by the sheriff.

Sacramento County Superior Court Commissioner Alin Cintean agreed to her request, ordering a new calculation of credits for both cases. Probation was continued.