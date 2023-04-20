Diana Becton, Enrico Castillo Appointed to the Council on Criminal Justice and Behavioral Health

Special to the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA – On Wednesday, the Senate Rules Committee announced that they have appointed Diana Becton, J.D. and Enrico Castillo, M.D. to the Council on Criminal Justice and Behavioral Health. The Senate Rules Committee is tasked with appointing one representative of law enforcement, Diana Becton, and one representative of behavioral health, Dr. Enrico Castillo, to the Council.

“Diana Becton is an experienced District Attorney and highly respected lawyer, as evidenced by her numerous awards from the legal community,” Pro Tem Atkins said. “Her wealth of legal knowledge combined with her passion for reforming the justice system and work on positive outcomes for youth make her an excellent addition to the Council on Criminal Justice and Behavioral Health.”

Diana Becton is the Contra Costa District Attorney, a position she has held since 2017. Prior to that she worked as a Superior Court Judge in Contra Costa County. Ms. Becton also serves on the California Victim Compensation Board, and is a member of the California District Attorneys Association, California Association of Black Lawyers, and Family Justice Center Board.

Diana Becton lives in El Sobrante and serves at the pleasure of the Senate Rules Committee. Compensation is reimbursement for travel expenses.

Dr. Enrico Castillo is a psychiatrist and Associate Vice Chair for Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

“Dr. Enrico Castillo has focused much of his research on the integration of social services and mental health, including the effects of incarceration on mental health,” Pro Tem Atkins said. “The Council on Criminal Justice and Behavioral Health will benefit greatly from his expertise on public mental health and homelessness policies, as well as his commitment to health equity.”

Dr. Castillo previously served as the Associate Director of Residency Education at the UCLA Semel Neuropsychiatric Institute from 2018 to 2022. He also worked as a psychiatrist with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health from 2017 to 2021, and prior to that was a psychiatrist for Traditions Behavioral Health. Dr. Castillo is a member of the American Psychiatric Association and the American Association of Directors of Psychiatric Residency Training.

Dr. Enrico Castillo lives in Los Angeles and serves at the pleasure of the Senate Rules Committee. Compensation is reimbursement for travel expenses.