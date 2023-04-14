Gun Violence Legislation Passes Key California Public Safety Committee – Focuses on Out-of-State Imports

By Michael McCutcheon

SACRAMENTO – California Senate Bill 758, aimed at reducing gun violence by restricting out-of-state imports, passed through the Senate Public Safety Committee this week on a 4-0 vote.

There is still a long way to go to make the bill formal legislation, but the bill’s author, Senator J. Umberg (D-Santa Ana), said in a press statement he’s optimistic.

“We have a moral obligation as lawmakers to do everything we can to prevent guns from being in the hands of those who will cause harm and mass destruction,” said Senator Umberg.

Umberg added, “While California has taken numerous steps to prevent assault and other restricted weapons from being transferred and manufactured here, the reality is that illegal weapons are still brought into the state every day.”

Umberg’s statement noted data sourced from the ATF that traced 50.4 percent of guns sold in California were from an out-of-state retailer.

SB 758 would prohibit “bringing certain firearms into the state that were acquired outside of the state as well as general California transfer and possession requirements,” Umberg said, adding, the measure also places further restrictions on the transfer of firearms and the illegal sale of them.

“By strengthening border controls and increasing penalties for those caught attempting to smuggle guns into California, law enforcement can reduce the supply of guns that end up in the hands of criminals… stricter border laws can help to disrupt trafficking networks that transport firearms across state lines to illegally distribute,” Umberg’s press statement read.

The bill author said SB 758 would also require signage at inspection sites at or near the state border, increasing border restrictions.

“By increasing surveillance and coordination with law enforcement agencies in neighboring states, SB 758 will allow California to better track and intercept illegal guns before they reach their intended destinations,” said Umberg’s office statement.

The next stop for SB 758 will be the Senate Appropriations Committee sometime in the upcoming weeks.