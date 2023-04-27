SF Public Defender Claims Fire Commissioner ‘Instigated’ Confrontation with Unhoused, May be ‘Involved’ in Unsolved Bear Spray Assaults, Robbery

By The Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Former SF Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani “instigated” an altercation with a homeless man – Garret Doty, whose charges should be dismissed, said the San Francisco Public Defender’s office Wednesday.

Doty, held in San Francisco County Jail, had his preliminary hearing delayed Wednesday after Carmignani didn’t come to court. The hearing was rescheduled for Thursday, April 27.

The PD Office, in a statement Wednesday, said it was provided “new evidence that the District Attorney’s office turned over to our office yesterday” that suggested Carmignani “instigated the altercation with Doty, and may be involved in a series of unsolved bear spray assaults and a robbery against unhoused people in the Cow Hollow and Marina neighborhoods.”

According to the public defender’s office, Doty was “approached by Marina District resident Carmignani on April 5. In a video of the April 5 confrontation, Carmignani is seen initially approaching Doty with pepper spray in hand. A third party witness told police that she heard Carmignani threaten to stab and kill Doty if he did not leave the area.”

The PD Office said, “evidence turned over by the prosecution includes information on eight separate incidents in which a man in the Cow Hollow and Marina Districts, who fits the physical description of Carmignani, approaches unhoused individuals — unprovoked — and sprays them with bear or pepper spray.”

The PD Office said “Another video was turned over of a separate incident from November 2021, where an assailant approaches a sleeping unhoused man and sprays him, taking extra steps to spray him intensely in the face. While the identity of the assailant has never been confirmed, the prosecution indicated that it may be Carmignani and therefore relevant or exculpatory to the prosecution of Doty.”

The PD Office said, according to evidence supplied by the DA Office, eight other reported incidents of an assailant bear-spraying unhoused individuals in the Cow Hollow and Marina Districts, includes: