Cabaldon Earns Endorsements from West Sacramento Vice-Mayor and Majority of City Council

Special to the Vanguard

West Sacramento, CA — This week, Christopher Cabaldon’s campaign for State Senate announced West Sacramento Vice-Mayor Quirina Orozco and City Councilmembers Dr. Dawnté Early, and Verna Sulpizio Hull have thrown their full support behind Cabaldon’s bid for State Senate District 3. Cabaldon also announced that his longtime colleague and retired councilmember Babs Sandeen is also supporting his campaign.

“Christopher Cabaldon made an indelible impact on our city and our region. Under his leadership, West Sacramento transformed into the thriving city brimming with opportunity that we know today,” said West Sacramento Vice-Mayor Quirina Orozco. “Christopher is exactly the right person to represent our community in the State Senate and I am truly excited to support his campaign.”

Vice-Mayor Orozco has served on the West Sacramento City Council since 2016 where she has been a fierce advocate to bolster opportunities for children and families, expand solutions to the homelessness crisis, and promoting smart growth while supporting small businesses. She was joined by Councilmember’s Dr. Dawnté Early and Verna Sulpizio Hull in praising Cabaldon’s campaign.

“Christopher’s leadership is synonymous with the growth and success of our city,” said Councilmember Early. “From establishing universal preschool, securing thousands of new jobs for our region, to increasing access to the amenities that make our quality-of-life in West Sacramento so great, Christopher has been the driving force behind it all. I cannot wait to cast my vote for him to represent us in the State Senate.”

“As the former President and CEO of the West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce, I have seen Christopher’s commitment to the community and collaborative leadership firsthand,” said Councilmember Sulpizio Hull. “He understands how to equitably grow our economy while creating opportunity for all and the evidence of his success is all around us. He has my full support for State Senate.”

Councilmembers Early was elected in 2021, when she won her election with over 60% of the vote and became West Sacramento’s first black councilmember. Councilmember Sulpizio Hull was elected in 2022 in a historic election that marked West Sacramento’s first all-women city council, becoming one of only six cities in California to have elected all-women councils.

In response to these endorsements Cabaldon said, “The support of these dedicated public servants means the world to me. I look forward to the opportunity to continue our work uplifting our community together in the State Senate.”

Cabaldon’s extensive background in public service includes two decades as mayor of West Sacramento, during which he oversaw the city’s transformation from a forgotten industrial town into an entrepreneurial city recognized as “America’s Most Livable City.” Cabaldon’s commitment to innovation and progress is evident in his groundbreaking initiatives, including establishing universal preschool, career pathways, college savings accounts, as well as flood protection, sustainable land use, urban farms, and next-gen transit.

Orozco, Early, and Sulpizio Hull join a super majority of Napa County Supervisors, the Mayor of Woodland, and six former Woodland mayors in recently endorsing Cabaldon’s bid for SD 3. In the coming weeks, Cabaldon’s campaign will continue to announce diverse endorsements from community leaders throughout the Senate District 3, which includes the entire Counties of Napa, Solano, Yolo, and portions of Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Sonoma Counties.