COURT WATCH: Court Sends Accused to Jail Despite Hernia Surgery After Failure to Appear, But Does Order Medical Visit  

Breaking News, Court Watch
By Audrey Sawyer

SACRAMENTO, CA — Met in Sacramento County Superior Court this week with a string of arraignments and a return on a bench warrant, an accused told the court he missed a court date because of recent hernia surgery – but he was still sent to jail to await his next hearing.

Charges include possession of narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, a failure to appear on a bench warrant, a different case for the same charges of possession of narcotics, and reference to a prior felony case regarding vandalism.

The accused noted the vandalism felony was spray paint, but the judge cut the accused off, informing him, it is “not a good idea to make any statements at this time.”

Assistant Public Defender Stacy Jackson requested the court to release the accused out of custody on level five, noting the accused was on pretrial release at the time during his failure to appear.

APD Jackson noted the accused said he has a medical issue, a hernia that he had surgery for, and that’s why he was unable to appear in court as required.

Sacramento County Superior Court Commissioner Alin Cintean refused pretrial release, sending the accused – despite recent surgery – to jail, citing the accused has four pending cases, and a failure to appear in the felony vandalism case (on top of his other cases).

But Commissioner Cintean did order a medical visit for the accused.

Cintean again noted the failure to appear in his felony case, and the accused loudly repeated he had hernia surgery and that’s why he didn’t appear in court, although apologetic for his “outburst” (to both Cintean and his counsel).

The next hearing is May 16.

Audrey is a senior at UC San Diego majoring in Political Science (Comparative Politics emphasis). After graduation, Audrey plans on attending graduate school and is considering becoming a public defender.

