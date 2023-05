By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Donna Neville holds a solid lead in the initial results of an all-mail special election.

According to the Elections Office, this tally released just after 8 pm includes all ballots received before 5 pm on Election Day (May 2, 2023).

Neville currently holds a 449 vote lead – 1209 to 760 or 61.4 to 38.6 percent lead.

The Vanguard will update this story as additional information becomes available.