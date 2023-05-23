School District Clarifies LGBTQIA+ Policies

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Recent discussions have arisen over DJUSD guidelines regarding gender and sexuality. In response, the district recently put out an “LGBTQIA+ Support Fact Sheet.”

The district “is committed to safety, inclusion, affirmation and representation for all students, to include providing strong support for students and parents/guardians on topics related to LGBTQIA+ youth.”

In 2017, the school board approved the district’s “We All Belong” Resolution “which provides a clear statement that DJUSD shall be a place where all students, employees and families feel welcome and safe regardless of where they are from, the color of their skin, or their sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or gender expression.”

The resolution also aligns with current state law as well as the district’s Non-Discrimination/Harassment Policy (see DJUSD’s Non Discrimination/ Harassment Board Policy 5145.3 and Administrative Regulation 5145.3).

From the district’s “Frequently Asked Questions”:

When and what are DJUSD students taught about gender and sexuality?

The California Healthy Youth Act (Education Code 51933) requires “that school districts ensure that all pupils in grades seven to twelve, inclusive, receive comprehensive sexual health education and HIV prevention education.” It requires that “instruction and materials shall teach pupils about gender, gender expression, gender identity, and to explore the harm of negative gender stereotypes.” (EC 51933(d) (6). To ensure compliance with the law and California Education Code, DJUSD provides secondary students with integrated and comprehensive sexual health education to ensure they possess the necessary knowledge and skills to create healthy, safe and positive relationships.

What type of medical care does the District provide LGBTQIA+ students? What does it not provide? Does DJUSD provide medication that initiates gender transition for students?

The Student Support Services Health Department has Certificated Nurses, Licensed Vocational Nurses and Health Aides who provide basic first aid, manage health care plans and oversee emergency medical responses for all students. When needs arise beyond the scope of their role, health staff provide parents/guardians referrals to an appropriately licensed healthcare provider.

DJUSD staff do not prescribe medication nor administer it without the authorization of a medical doctor and parent/guardian consent. Staff cannot provide a diagnosis or perform any medical procedures. Students and families seeking guidance for gender-affirming and all other medical needs are referred to their healthcare provider.

What mental health services does the District provide to students?

All students may visit their school counselor for short-term counseling, crisis intervention and referrals to appropriately licensed providers. Students may also qualify for school-based counseling by licensed mental health providers from CommuniCare or Auburn/Davis Center for Dialectical Behavioral Therapy. Students receiving Special Education Services may qualify for Educationally Related Mental Health Services at school. DJUSD also refers students and families to mental health services using Care Solace.

What services does CommuniCare Healthcare Centers (CCHC) provide to DJUSD students?

Yolo County Health & Human Services Agency oversees the Mental Health Student Support Services Act grant that provides school-based mental health in Yolo County schools. CCHC is the community provider, funded by the grant, offering licensed mental health clinician support to students at all DJUSD sites. In addition, CCHC runs a weekly health clinic for limited primary health care at Martin Luther King (Jr.) High School. This service requires written parent/guardian consent (with the exception of confidential sexual and reproductive health services protected by law). See California Minor Consent and Confidentiality Laws for a comprehensive list of students’ rights.

Families and students seeking guidance for gender-affirming healthcare and all other healthcare needs are referred to their healthcare provider.

CommuniCare Healthcare Centers are licensed medical care providers and provide many health services in our community. These services are separate from the services provided through the District.

Do students have the right to confidentiality when they identify as transgender?

In accordance with AB 1266, students have the right to keep their transgender status private and that right is grounded in federal and California anti-discrimination laws. Disclosing a student’s transgender status without their permission may violate California’s anti-discrimination law.

Can students change their name and/or pronouns? Can they do so without parent/guardian permission?

In accordance with AB 1266, also known as the “School Success and Opportunity Act,” students can change their name or pronoun/s without parent or guardian permission.

How many students in DJUSD identify as transgender? How many students identify as LGBTQIA+?

When students were asked if they identify as transgender on the November 2022 Youth Truth Survey, 3% of 7th-9th graders and 4% of 10th-12th graders agreed. In the same survey, 20% of 7th-9th graders identified as LGBTQIA+ and 24% of 10th-12th graders identified as LGBTQIA+.