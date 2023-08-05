Alameda County Democrats Overwhelmingly Oppose Recall of D.A. Pamela Price

By the Vanguard

Oakland, CA – The Democratic Party of Alameda County has voted overwhelmingly to oppose the recall of District Attorney Pamela Price. Just seven months into her first term, Price is facing a recall effort backed by conservative special interests and individuals that supported her opponent in the general election.

“Alameda County voters picked Pamela Price to reform a system that is as unsafe as it is unjust,” said Cristine Soto DeBerry, Founder and Executive Director of the Prosecutor’s Alliance of California. “A recall of DA Pam Price will not enhance safety for Alameda County residents, just like the recall of DA Boudin failed to enhance safety in San Francisco. Selling recalls as a solution to crime is a hollow promise that puts politics before safety.”

On Wednesday night, 83% of Alameda County Democratic Party voting members opposed the recall. DA Price was elected on a reform platform to hold people accountable, support alternatives to incarceration, hold police accountable, and treat kids like kids. As the County’s first Black district attorney, DA Price has also prioritized rooting out systemic inequities that disproportionately impact citizens of color.