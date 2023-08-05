Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Alameda County Democrats Overwhelmingly Oppose Recall of D.A. Pamela Price

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
977 Views
Share:
Pamela Price at a press conference back in September 2021

By the Vanguard

Oakland, CA – The Democratic Party of Alameda County has voted overwhelmingly to oppose the recall of District Attorney Pamela Price. Just seven months into her first term, Price is facing a recall effort backed by conservative special interests and individuals that supported her opponent in the general election.

“Alameda County voters picked Pamela Price to reform a system that is as unsafe as it is unjust,” said Cristine Soto DeBerry, Founder and Executive Director of the Prosecutor’s Alliance of California. “A recall of DA Pam Price will not enhance safety for Alameda County residents, just like the recall of DA Boudin failed to enhance safety in San Francisco. Selling recalls as a solution to crime is a hollow promise that puts politics before safety.”

On Wednesday night, 83% of Alameda County Democratic Party voting members opposed the recall. DA Price was elected on a reform platform to hold people accountable, support alternatives to incarceration, hold police accountable, and treat kids like kids. As the County’s first Black district attorney, DA Price has also prioritized rooting out systemic inequities that disproportionately impact citizens of color.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for