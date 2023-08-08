Commentary: Lawsuit Filed against Redondo Beach on Housing – Will Davis Be Forthcoming As Well?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

One of the big questions Davis faces is whether the courts step and say that Davis’ growth policies run counter to state housing law. In recent months, we have seen the state step in to file lawsuits against places like Huntington Beach and Elk Grove to enforce state housing laws.

In March, the state filed a lawsuit after Attorney General Bonta and HCD each issued multiple letters last month under their separate enforcement authorities, urging the Huntington Beach City Council “to reject these unlawful and willful attempts to flout state housing laws” which the state believes “directly threaten statewide efforts to increase the availability of low- to middle-income housing opportunities in the midst of a statewide housing crisis. “

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Local governments don’t get to pick and choose which state laws they want to follow. Huntington Beach’s lawsuit is another baseless and obstructionist attempt by the city to defy state housing laws,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Our state housing laws are a crucial tool for bringing much needed affordable housing to our communities.”

But the state is not the only threat.

This week, we saw YIMBY Law file a lawsuit against Redondo Beach for failing to recognize the builder’s remedy.

YIMBY filed suit against the city of Redondo Beach, California following “the city’s illegal rejection of a builder’s remedy project with 2,700 homes.”

According to a release from the group, “The suit aims to reinforce the legitimacy and effectiveness of housing elements, or housing plans, that cities across the state create every eight years.”

“Redondo Beach has ignored state law as well as their own municipal code by not treating their housing plan as a meaningful, effective part of the general plan,” said Rafa Sonnenfeld, policy director at YIMBY Law. “Because of their actions, they don’t have a compliant housing plan and the builder’s remedy applies in the city. These homes must be approved.”

According to the group, “By not treating the housing element as a meaningful or effective piece of law, Redondo Beach officials bypassed their own local charter which requires them to bring major changes to the General Plan, including the Housing Element, to the voters for approval.

“Without voter approval, the city’s housing plan—although approved by HCD—has not been locally passed or enacted. In other words, it is not in effect. This allows consequences including the builder’s remedy to come into effect until the city completes the steps outlined in Redondo Beach’s local law.”

That last part should be a huge flag to a city like Davis—especially in the next RHNA cycle when it is expected that the city will have to rely on peripheral projects to meet its RHNA needs. The requirement from HCD is that the land actually be rezoned, which, whether it is built or not, requires voter approval in Davis.

For a while now, the Vanguard has been warning that Davis is about to run headlong into the state, but this lawsuit demonstrates that the state itself is not the only threat.

YIMBY Law notes: “The builder’s remedy project proposed in Redondo Beach would add 2,700 homes, including 540 homes reserved for people with low incomes, to a lot that was previously a power plant.

“If approved, this project would add a larger number of affordable homes than the city has allowed in the last ten years combined.”

Additionally, YIMBY Law’s case would potentially open up the city to allow more builder’s remedy projects which could add thousands more homes to the community.

The builder’s remedy requires cities without a compliant housing plan to approve any housing project that meets affordability requirements of reserving 20% of homes for low-income households or 100% for moderate-income households.

Specifically, “if a California city has not passed a ‘substantially compliant’ housing element, the California Housing Accountability Act indicates that the jurisdiction cannot use its zoning or general plan standards to disapprove any housing project that meets the affordability requirements.”

And as we know, Redondo Beach is not alone—Redondo Beach is one of dozens of California cities that have not met requirements for their housing plans. That includes Davis.

This lawsuit, along with five other housing element lawsuits YIMBY Law filed earlier in 2023, aims to bring the city of Redondo Beach into compliance and to facilitate projects that fall under the builder’s remedy in the meantime.

“Housing elements are more than policy documents: they’re a part of the General Plan and have immediate impacts on what can be built in each city,” said Sonja Trauss, Executive Director of YIMBY Law. “Cities in California have to pass compliant housing elements locally, or else lose local control of land use. Redondo Beach is no different.”

This is another case that bears watching in Davis.