Everyday Injustice Episode 211: Kardell Sims and the Re-Entry Journey

in: Breaking News, Podcast
This week on Everyday Injustice, we are joined by Kardell Sims, formerly incarcerated who has now become an expert on prisons and helps to coach incarcerated people in hopes of helping them avoid the recidivism trap.

Kardell Sims describes his journey through the criminal legal system, but also his way out and his program helping those attempting to exit prison and avoid the barriers to reentry after incarceration.

The system so often sets formerly incarcerated people up for failure by restricting their job opportunities, education, and even housing.

Sims’ program helps to train people and put them onto a path for success.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

