Response to Vanguard Column: 'Deeply Irresponsible and Inflammatory Piece'

City of Davis, Civil Rights, Law Enforcement, Opinion
Allie Snyder posted this on Twitter on Wednesday in response to the Vanguard Wednesday column…

I am disgusted to see the @DavisVanguard publish this deeply irresponsible and inflammatory piece today.

Beth is one of the bravest women I know, and I am proud to call her my friend. She has done so much to bring awareness to the child endangering policies rampant within our school district and town.

She has been completely steadfast and compassionate in the face of vicious verbal and online attacks from cry-bullies and gender cultists in our community.

David, you should be ashamed of yourself for this outrageous commentary. You are blaming a concerned mother for the actions of an unknown terrorist as if targeting and intimidating her will make this deranged lunatic stop their awful threats against our schools.

Meanwhile, YOU should be using your platform to remind our community not to jump to rash conclusions and unfounded accusations.

YOU should be investigating the crystal clear evidence of indoctrination Beth has unearthed.

YOU should be reporting on women and girls losing access to safety, dignity and privacy within our single sex spaces and sports.

YOU should be investigating the Antifa cell we have on our university campus.

YOU should be reporting on the ever increasing number of detransitioners speaking out about how they were groomed into medicalization, sterilization and the removal of healthy body parts.

Instead your piece makes it clear you’re just angry this uppity woman isn’t saying what YOU want her to say, and you seem to want her punished for it.

Absolutely disgraceful.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

12 thoughts on “Response to Vanguard Column: ‘Deeply Irresponsible and Inflammatory Piece’”

  1. Walter Shwe

    I am absolutely disgusted by this response from a real live supporter/member of the vile radical and extremist terrorists/bigots of the Moms for Liberty. She didn’t have the guts to post her response to David’s piece here instead of on the bigoted and racist Republican Twitter platform.

  2. Kendra Smith

    Who cares if they are insulted at people calling them out for who and what they are?

    Maybe they can try being decent human beings. And “cry bullies?” Given what these women and their supporters have done to this community, that is laughable.

    Not a one of them are brave, let alone their ringleader.

    The number of detransitioners is a very, very tiny group.

    More lies and misinformation and propaganda from this Orwellian-named group.

  3. Kendra Smith

    Walter: Of course they don’t have the guts to post to him here. They’d rather use Xitter and stir up their right wing bully boys against anyone who is against them.

    And eventually, someone is likely to get hurt because of their rhetoric.

  4. Kendra Smith

    And I would like to add that with this “outrage” the Moms for Liberty are engaging in a classic fascist (and abuser) tactic called DARVO: Deny, Accuse, and Reverse Victim and Offender.

    Lastly, there is no antifa. I made more lengthy comment about this on the previous piece about this matter. The DHS and FBI notes that extremist right wing organizations are the #1 threat to this country right now.

    Any purported “antifa” isn’t on that list, nor do they exist as an organized group. Only in the minds of right wingers.

    There has never been an appreciable violent left in this country with the exception of a brief blip in the 60s. There has *always* been a violent right wing in this country.

     

      2. Keith Olsen

        I had to laugh pretty hard at the notion of an antifa cell.

        I don’t know about a cell but it’s been reported that Antifa has shown up at protests against conservative speakers on campus.

        2. Kendra Smith

          “I don’t know about a cell but it’s been reported that Antifa has shown up at protests against conservative speakers on campus.”

          This is called “freedom of speech” and “consequences.” Those that you label “antifa” have a right to protest.

          I’m sure you’re not up in arms when the right wing extremists come out to protest LGBTQ+ and other “liberal” events. I’m sure you would defend that as their “freedom of speech.”

          Once again, for those who can’t hear, there. is. no. organized. left-wing. groups. that. pose. a. danger. to. this. country. on. any. appreciable. level.

          It’s the right wing, as noted by DHS and the FBI that is the #1 threat. Period. No one else is leveling violent threats or murdering people for who they are (like that right wing fellow who gunned down the mother of 9 in SoCal for the “crime” of flying a Pride flag).

          Keep deflecting from your compatriots, though. Deny it to the bitter end.

        3. Richard McCann

          Keith O

          Antifa is quite open about its opposition. I’m not aware of its running false flag operations (and its been well proven that law enforcement personnel, most often operating as lone wolfs, have run false flag operations against antifa protests.) There’s absolutely no reason to believe that it would be doing so in this situation.

          Further, I saw a study a couple years ago (I think by the Anti Defamation League) that found that false flat terrorist threats were a tiny percent (much less than 1%) of actual incidents.

          This is just an attempt to divert attention from the true source of the threat. That it started immediately after the library incident and is so specifically targeted points to actors who are associated with Moms for Liberty in some fashion.

  5. Keith Olsen

    Beth is one of the bravest women 

    I agree…

    She has been completely steadfast and compassionate in the face of vicious verbal and 
    online attacks from cry-bullies and gender cultists in our community.

    I agree…

    You are blaming a concerned mother for the actions of an unknown terrorist as if targeting and intimidating her will make this deranged lunatic stop their awful threats against our schools.
    Meanwhile, YOU should be using your platform to remind our community not to jump to rash conclusions and unfounded accusations.

    I agree…

     

     

    1. Richard McCann

      Given that Beth Bourne has refused to forcefully condemn the threats and appears to be using the notoriety to raise the visibility of her issues, there’s no particular reason to believe that the threats are misaligned with her objectives. False flag threats are a tiny percentage of overall terrorist threats so we need to go with the preponderance of the evidence.

