Response to Vanguard Column: ‘Deeply Irresponsible and Inflammatory Piece’

Allie Snyder posted this on Twitter on Wednesday in response to the Vanguard Wednesday column…

I am disgusted to see the @DavisVanguard publish this deeply irresponsible and inflammatory piece today.

Beth is one of the bravest women I know, and I am proud to call her my friend. She has done so much to bring awareness to the child endangering policies rampant within our school district and town.

She has been completely steadfast and compassionate in the face of vicious verbal and online attacks from cry-bullies and gender cultists in our community.

David, you should be ashamed of yourself for this outrageous commentary. You are blaming a concerned mother for the actions of an unknown terrorist as if targeting and intimidating her will make this deranged lunatic stop their awful threats against our schools.

Meanwhile, YOU should be using your platform to remind our community not to jump to rash conclusions and unfounded accusations.

YOU should be investigating the crystal clear evidence of indoctrination Beth has unearthed.

YOU should be reporting on women and girls losing access to safety, dignity and privacy within our single sex spaces and sports.

YOU should be investigating the Antifa cell we have on our university campus.

YOU should be reporting on the ever increasing number of detransitioners speaking out about how they were groomed into medicalization, sterilization and the removal of healthy body parts.

Instead your piece makes it clear you’re just angry this uppity woman isn’t saying what YOU want her to say, and you seem to want her punished for it.

Absolutely disgraceful.