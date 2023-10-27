Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

ACLU Files Brief Arguing Trump Gag Order Violates First Amendment

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, National Issues
Leave a comment
16 Views
Share:
Pool photo by Andrew Kelly

By Kapish Kalita and Yana Singhal

WASHINGTON, DC – The ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) this week submitted an amicus brief, arguing “an overly-broad gag order imposed on Donald J. Trump in an ongoing election interference case violates the First Amendment.”

The brief first states, that “the gag order is too vague in its ban on ‘targeting’ the prosecutor (Special Counsel), potential witnesses, and the ‘substance of their testimony,’” because just talking about a person or an idea could be viewed as “threatening,” despite the fact that this threatening could cause no harm.

The ACLU further argues “the gag order is too broad as it covers the Special Counsel (who is a public official) and the ‘substance’ of any witnesses’ testimony, which will…include issues…highly relevant to the 2024 presidential campaign,” and that the “public has a right to hear speech from the defendant,” especially in  Trump’s case because it impacts the ability to hold free and fair elections.

In addition, the ACLU further maintains, “the First Amendment provides no license to engage in unlawful speech, including incitement, threats, or solicitation of criminal activity” and that “the gag order… in place is insufficiently justified since it has not shown a serious threat that the speech it prohibits will threaten the administration of justice.”

The ACLU believes that this, and the other arguments in the brief, demonstrates a violation of the “First Amendment.”

As of now, the ACLU notes it has 400 litigations against Trump spanning all the way to class action lawsuits. However, the current lawsuit is being raised to criticize attempts to limit the former president’s constitutional rights such as freedom of speech.

However, according to the ACLU, even then, Tanya Chutkan, a U.S. district judge, had prohibited him from making any public statements that would victimize any of the members involved in the court case regarding the repeal of the 2020 election.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for