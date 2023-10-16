Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Case Dismissed After Witness Fails to Identify Accused in Court; Prosecution Expected to Refile

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
11 Views
Share:

By Kayla Meraz and Julie McCaffrey 

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Samuel McAdam dismissed a case Friday here in Yolo County Superior Court after Deputy District Attorney Alex Kian failed to produce a witness that could identify the accused, although Kian plans to refile the charges in the upcoming week.

The accused was being held for multiple charges, including assault with a semi-automatic firearm, false imprisonment and criminal threat after, allegedly, the accused believed the victim to be flirting with his girlfriend, and confronted him at a party. This confrontation then escalated, and the accused allegedly struck the victim with a firearm.

Yolo County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jackson was called to testify and answered a few of DDA Kian’s questions, before questioning was quickly halted after Jackson was unable to identify the accused in the courtroom.

A brief recess took place, then DDA Kian returned and asked for a continuance.

Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson didn’t agree, and argued the accused “did not waive his 60 days,” also known as the right to a speedy trial, and stated “the prudent thing to do would be to dismiss and refile.”

DDA Kian requested a continuance from Judge McAdam, which was denied, because Judge McAdam would not be available to preside over the case for the next few weeks.

After the continuance was denied, DDA Kian proposed for the few questions asked to Deputy Jackson to be stricken from the record. But, Judge McAdam responded that he was “not inclined to do that,” and told him that he “[has] a procedural route to take, and (he) should take it.” Otherwise, he added, he would issue a ruling on the case based on lack of evidence.

DDA Kian asked for a final minute to ensure that he did not have a witness that could identify the accused, then returned with a motion, stating the prosecution is “unable to proceed today,” and moved to dismiss the case and refile.

Judge McAdam agreed, and stated “the motion is granted. The case is dismissed,” which concluded the hearing.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Julie is a third year at UC Davis majoring in Communications and Psychology with a minor in Philosophy. Following graduation, she plans on taking a gap year and then attending law school. She hopes to advocate for women's reproductive rights and make the justice system fairer for sexual assault survivors.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for