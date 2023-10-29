Judge Overrules Defense Request to Dismiss Complaint in People vs Amilcar “Butch” Ford

Special to the Vanguard

Oakland, CA – Alameda County Superior Court Judge James Cramer denied former Alameda County Prosecutor Amilcar Butch Ford’s motion to dismiss the pending charge against him. Alameda County District Attorney, Pamela Price, charged Ford with one misdemeanor count of defending after prosecuting as a prosecutor in violation of Business and Professions Code 6131(b)

Regarding the Court’s ruling District Attorney Price said in a statement on Friday, “We applaud the court’s decision to reject this frivolous objection to the prosecution of Mr. Ford. Prosecutors have a special responsibility to uphold and protect the integrity of the criminal justice system.”

Price said, “Mr. Ford betrayed that process by interfering in the prosecution of a case involving a police officer, potentially making it more challenging for this office to hold that officer accountable for his actions during a fatal use-of-force incident.”

She added, “It is imperative that they take extra care to avoid any actions that may undermine the fundamental principles of fairness and justice. The decision reinforces my commitment to maintaining a just and impartial legal process that safeguards the rights of all parties involved. My office will continue to work diligently to uphold the highest standards of justice.”

Ford entered a plea of not guilty. He is scheduled to return to court on November 16, 2023, to further discuss whether or not he will be booked on the misdemeanor charge.