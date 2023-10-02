Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Man Tied to Suspected Shooter in Tupac Shakur 1996 Killing Arrested in Las Vegas

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
24 Views
Share:
Via Flickr.com

By Cindy Chen

LAS VEGAS, NV – Duane “Keffe D” Davis, one of the few remaining witnesses to the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, last Friday was officially charged with murder, according to the Associated Press.

Nearly three decades ago, on Sept. 7, 1996, Tupac Shakur was stopped at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip when a white Cadillac pulled up beside them, unleashing a hail of gunfire. Tupac Shakur sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries a week later, on Sept. 13, 1996.

A recent Nevada grand jury indictment has placed Davis under scrutiny for the case, charging him under one count of murder with a deadly weapon, the AP reported.

This development follows years of Davis openly acknowledging his involvement in his 2019 memoir “Compton Street Legend,” where he detailed admitted to providing the firearm used in the fatal shooting, AP added.

Authorities have since stated that Davis’ own public statements had reignited the investigation, AP noted.

And, in a statement released Friday, and reported by AP, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, the rapper’s sister, said, “The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son.”

District Attorney Steve Wolfson echoed her sentiments, stating, “It has often been said that justice delayed is justice denied. In this case, justice has been delayed, but justice won’t be denied.” A grand jury has been reviewing the case for several months, AP wrote.

Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles police detective, commented to news media, “It’s those events that have given Las Vegas the ammunition and the leverage to move forward. Prior to Keffe D’s public declarations, the cases were unprosecutable as they stood. All the other direct conspirators or participants are all dead. Keffe D is the last man standing among the individuals that conspired to kill Tupac.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for