Man Tied to Suspected Shooter in Tupac Shakur 1996 Killing Arrested in Las Vegas

By Cindy Chen

LAS VEGAS, NV – Duane “Keffe D” Davis, one of the few remaining witnesses to the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, last Friday was officially charged with murder, according to the Associated Press.

Nearly three decades ago, on Sept. 7, 1996, Tupac Shakur was stopped at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip when a white Cadillac pulled up beside them, unleashing a hail of gunfire. Tupac Shakur sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries a week later, on Sept. 13, 1996.

A recent Nevada grand jury indictment has placed Davis under scrutiny for the case, charging him under one count of murder with a deadly weapon, the AP reported.

This development follows years of Davis openly acknowledging his involvement in his 2019 memoir “Compton Street Legend,” where he detailed admitted to providing the firearm used in the fatal shooting, AP added.

Authorities have since stated that Davis’ own public statements had reignited the investigation, AP noted.

And, in a statement released Friday, and reported by AP, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, the rapper’s sister, said, “The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son.”

District Attorney Steve Wolfson echoed her sentiments, stating, “It has often been said that justice delayed is justice denied. In this case, justice has been delayed, but justice won’t be denied.” A grand jury has been reviewing the case for several months, AP wrote.

Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles police detective, commented to news media, “It’s those events that have given Las Vegas the ammunition and the leverage to move forward. Prior to Keffe D’s public declarations, the cases were unprosecutable as they stood. All the other direct conspirators or participants are all dead. Keffe D is the last man standing among the individuals that conspired to kill Tupac.”