Nomations Open for Tree Davis Annual Stewardship Awards

By Diane Crumley, Tree Davis Board of Directors

For over 30 years, Tree Davis has worked with our community to enhance our urban forest and increase the tree canopy in our yards, streets, neighborhoods, and greenspaces. Since 1992, we’ve planted over 13,000 trees in our region, including Davis, Woodland, Winters, and West Sacramento made possible with the generous support of over 20,000 volunteer hours!

We are currently seeking nominations from the community for our annual Stewardship Awards from now through 5 p.m. on October 14. Do you know a tree or landscape hero that we could recognize this fall? Past awards have gone to both individuals and groups, to an outstanding shaded street or parking lot, to those helping to care for young and old trees, and to school and park plantings. If you’d like to recognize the efforts of a neighbor or group, please link here https://www.treedavis.org/legacycelebration/ . All nominees will be reviewed by the Tree Davis Events Committee, and winners from each category will be announced in a press release and at the Legacy Celebration awards presentation.

Additionally, we hope to see you at the Tree Davis Legacy Celebration 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Tree Davis Memorial Grove in West Davis. This is a popular family-friendly, all-ages, outdoor event, where we honor those who’ve volunteered and supported our efforts to improve our city’s canopy and landscapes. Although the event is free, we appreciate attendees registering ahead so we have an idea for seating requirements and refreshments. Please link to https://www.treedavis.org/legacycelebration.