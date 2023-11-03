Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price Asks Court to Disqualify Defense Law Firm in Steven Taylor Case

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, State of California
Leave a comment
21 Views
Share:

By The Vanguard Staff

OAKLAND, CA – Attorney Michael Rains and the law firm of Rains, Lucia, Stern, St. Phalle & Silver should be disqualified to represent San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher—charged with voluntary manslaughter for killing Steven Taylor in a Walmart store April 18, 2020, according to a motion filed this week by Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

The motion said Rains “misappropriated privileged attorney work product from the DA’s Office. Rains obtained the privileged material from his client, former Alameda County prosecutor Amilcar ‘Butch’ Ford. At the time, Ford was on paid administrative leave for alleged prosecutorial misconduct.”

“Today my office took at stand for justice. We filed a motion to disqualify the law firm, Rains, Lucia, Stern, St. Phalle & Silver, based on their unethical and improper breach of the professional rules of professional conduct as well as a violation of the standards of ethics that apply to lawyers, “ said DA Price. 

“We are protecting the integrity of the judicial system both by moving to disqualify Rains, Lucia, Stern, St. Phalle & Silver and by prosecuting their former client, Amilcar Butch Ford,” added Price. 

The district attorney charged, “Defendant Fletcher’s decision to shoot Steven Taylor in Walmart was a traumatizing event for the entire community and was acknowledged worldwide as an act of violence that should not go unredressed. We are standing up for the family of Steven Taylor, and for this community and we will continue to fight for justice for his survivors.”

The case is back in court Nov. 20.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for