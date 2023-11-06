Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 224: Caroline Isaacs Discusses Prison Abolition

This week on Everyday Injustice we have Caroline Isaacs, the Executive Director of Just Communities Arizona.

JCA is an abolitionist organization that seeks to end the current punishment system and its emphasis on criminalization, surveillance, and mass incarceration.

They envision a world in which prisons and jails are unnecessary.

“We believe those directly impacted by the current punishment system are central to this discussion and must be leaders in the movement to end mass incarceration,” they explain.

They add, “We believe local communities know best how to create safety and wellbeing for themselves; they should have agency in decisions that impact their lives, and these efforts should be fully supported and funded.”

Listen as Caroline Isaacs discusses what that means and what can be accomplished.