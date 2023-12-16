$16 Million Lawsuit Filed against Prince George’s County Police Department after Officers Kill Dog, ‘Brutalize’ Victims

By Kapish Kalita

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, MD – The Murphy Law Firm here this week filed a lawsuit against the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) and PGPD Officers Jason Ball, Joseph Mihanda, and Anthony Jackson seeking $16 million in damages for the trauma their clients suffered after officers allegedly “illegally entered their home, brutalized them, falsely arrested them, and killed Ms. (Erica) Umana’s dog right in front of them in June of 2021.”

The firm is representing Umana, Erika Erazo Sanchez, Dayri Amaya Benitez and Brandon Cuevas.

The incident occurred when officers, according to Murphy Law Firm, responding to a report of an alleged dog bite, “accused her of trespassing even though she was sitting on the steps in front of her apartment building” and “threatened Sanchez with arrest,” because she refused to answer their questions, despite not knowing if she even had any involvement in the report.

Bodycam footage further showed how officers mishandled the situation, said lawyers, with Cpl. Ball “rudely directing Erika Sanchez to ‘Google trespassing,’ in response to her confusion about the officer’s claims.”

Following this encounter, according to Murphy Law Firm, Cpl. Ball stated he would “now…be petty, call maintenance, bring them by, have them go in the apartment, all because they don’t want to answer questions,” getting the key to Sanchez’s apartment to enter her home.

The lawsuit states bodycam footage shows that the plaintiffs addressed how the officers lacked warrants but that was ignored, with officers repeating that they needed to “come all the way out,” from their rooms. When Erika Sanchez refused to leave her rooms, a scuffle ensued, with Cpl. Ball threatening to knock (her) out.”

According to the Murphy Law Firm, following the “commotion… Mr. Cuevas entered the room” as well as “the family’s dear Hennessy” who “ran excitedly past PFC Mihanda… and within seconds, Cpl. Jackson and PFC Mihanda shot her with their service weapons and Cpl. Ball shot her with his taser.”

Murphy Law Firm went on to note that Hennessy was left “writhing in pain and bleeding profusely on the carpet and wall” and “was permanently paralyzed by the gunshot,” being put down shortly after.

Footage shared by FOX News showed Sanchez comforting Hennessy shortly after being shot, telling her, “It’s ok, you’re gonna be ok.” In a statement shown by FOX News, Sanchez went on to describe the situation as a “nightmare” as she “held Henney’s body, bloody body, while she was dying.”

According to Murphy Law Firm, following the shooting of the dog, the officers laughed about their actions, with “Cpl. Ball smirking and saying after Hennessy was shot ‘that’s what happens when you don’t answer questions.’”

The pleading also notes the officers “arrested” the plaintiffs for allegedly “assaulting the officers, unable to charge them with any crimes because they had not committed any, and let(ting) them go, but not after falsely detaining them for over an hour.”

Malcolm Ruff, trial attorney at Murphy, Falcon, and Murphy law firm, remarked how the plaintiffs would “never be the same, and… never forget the terror they endured at the hands of police officers that Prince George’s County leaders paid to protect and serve them.”

William H. “Billy” Murphy, a veteran civil rights lawyer, and founding partner of Murphy Law firm, describes how in their case the plaintiffs “will not be beaten nor bullied into silence by officers who think they are above the law” and “will be heard” and “have justice.”

Lawyers said the county “offered to pay for the medical bills…incurred from Hennessy’s care and euthanasia, but only in exchange for (a) promise not to speak out publicly about this insidious event. (The offer was) swiftly declined.”

As of now, according to FOX News, “two of the suspended officers faced the internal police trial board for conduct unbecoming of an officer. Both remain on administrative duty.”

In addition, FOX News also noted the third officer, who “was also found to have done conduct unbecoming of an officer, was suspended for two weeks, passed up for a promotion cycle, and is back out on duty.”