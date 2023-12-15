Breaking News
ACLU of Wisconsin Files Open Records Requests with Six School Districts about Book Bans

Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, National Issues
By Nico Ludwig-Stock

MILWAUKEE, WI – The ACLU of Wisconsin this week filed open records requests with six school districts in efforts to find out information about their decision to ban books in their school libraries.

Menomonee Falls, Howard-Suamico, Waukesha, Elmbrook, Elkhorn, and Kenosha Unified school districts have all removed books from school libraries in response to extremist parent groups, said the ACLU.

In their letter to these school districts, the ACLU noted that book bans threaten the First Amendment rights of students and families, noting more than 40 years ago, the Supreme Court held that “local school boards may not remove books from school library shelves just because they dislike the ideas contained in those books.”

“Under the guise of protecting students from ‘inappropriate’ materials, school districts that remove books are violating students’ First Amendment rights to receive information from various viewpoints, even challenging perspectives and views that may not sit well with conservative majorities,” said Tim Muth, interim director of the ACLU of Wisconsin.

Muth further noted book banning has long been used to marginalize underrepresented communities. The anti-LGBTQ+ stances that book-banning advocates have adopted have been particularly concerning, he added.

Muth added, “​​Nationally, LGBTQ+ youth are far more likely to be bullied and harassed at school, alienated from their families and communities, and suffer from depression and suicidal ideation than their non-LGBTQ+ peers. For LGBTQ+ youth who are isolated at home, in school, or in their community access to LGBTQ+ representation or information in books and literature can be a refuge–and, in some cases, life-saving.”

Grassroots Menomonee Falls, a group of residents of the Menomonee School District, stated, “There is freedom within libraries and public schools to be a sanctuary for diverse perspectives, expression, and healing. Banning books in our school district is akin to closing the door to understanding ourselves, each other, and the world…let every book be a beacon, not a forbidden fruit.”

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

18 thoughts on “ACLU of Wisconsin Files Open Records Requests with Six School Districts about Book Bans”

  1. Walter Shwe

    Book bans are nothing more than conservative attempts to silence viewpoints that don’t align with their narrow ideology of marginalizing already marginalized people. Since Republicans and the Moms for Liberty don’t have policy priorities that would benefit average Americans, instead they have veered far far right to make LQBTQ+ persons their latest bogeymen and women.  They are just attempting to cover up their own inadequacies by hating on LGBTQ+ people. The preceding statements are all factual.

  2. Keith Olsen

    I’m not saying that all of the books that have been banned or are on the radar to get banned should be, but I’ve seen some so disgusting that as a grandparent I wouldn’t want my grandchildren reading them  at the library.  I can’t understand how any parent would be okay with their children reading some of the filth associate with these books.

          1. David Greenwald

            But since I know you will hem and hedge on this, let’s look at the first book cited.

            Flamer by Mike Curato.

            Description: “Award-winning author and artist Mike Curato draws on his own experiences in Flamer, his debut graphic novel, telling a difficult story with humor, compassion, and love.”

            That seems like the exact type of book we would want in a high school library.

        2. Keith Olsen

          That seems like the exact type of book we would want in a high school library.

          Maybe you need to dig a little deeper into the book, you know like illustrations and passages.

        3. Kendra Smith

          I read the NY Post piece he provided.

          From the example provided, the book is not “pornography” right out of the gate, since it’s appealing to something more than a reader’s sole prurient interest.

          Additionally, the book is aimed to teens, but of course the book banners will try to claim it’s being aimed at the children (pearl clutch), which is just another one of the right’s tactics based purely on emotional appeal.

          And guess what? Teen boys masturbate. *gasp* Teen boys also *talk about* masturbating, oftentimes in a crude manner (I worked with teens prolifically for about a 12-year period in this city; I heard it; it’s normal). I would wager many of the  men on this very board engaged in such “locker room talk” when they were young.

          And guess further what? Teens (and even younger) watch *actual* pornography of the most disgusting and extreme sort on that little computer most of them start carrying around with them from about second or third grade.

          In one NY Times article, it was mentioned that the average age of first contact with porn right now, since it is so easily available and ubiquitous, is about 11 years old.

          And what they are watching makes “Flamer” look like a Disney cartoon. *eyeroll*

          Since I don’t have the book in front of me, I have no idea what the rest of it is like. Maybe 80% of it is of a completely non-sexual nature and focuses on other things. Right wingers, however, want to construct the narrative that LGBTQ+ humans are just sex fiends focused solely on sex acts and aren’t fully “human” with the full range of relatable human experiences that we all have.

          I suspect most of it is likely not as crude as the cited example (that’s just how the M4L and book banners roll, taking things out of context, as one M4L did at a Davis School Board Meeting back in August, IIRC).

          If they’re worried about “porn,” and are using relatively anodyne definitions for that, they’d better remove the Bible solely for the quotation about how one woman enjoyed fantasizing about her lovers having genitals the size of donkeys and emissions like those of elephants. Among other things in there.

          But they are trying to shut down one side here, so they’re not going to use consistent “reasoning.”

      1. Keith Olsen

        No, have you read it?

        Why would I read that book?  But I have read some of the passages and seen several of the illustrations.

        Not something that I would want my grandchildren reading.

         

        1. David Greenwald

          I just ordered it. You got me curious. Based on the description, I would say it’s important for students to read these types of things. It reminds of what I would read as a kid – things like Judy Blume. It’s got some very good reviews. Seems like a knee jerk reaction given that you haven’t read it.

          1. David Greenwald

            Which is fine, but then you want to ban a book that you’ve never read and tell other parents what their kids can or cannot read.

          2. Don Shor

            I just read it. It’s outstanding for the demographic that it’s aimed at. Appropriate for middle school and high school ages.

