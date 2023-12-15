ACLU of Wisconsin Files Open Records Requests with Six School Districts about Book Bans

By Nico Ludwig-Stock

MILWAUKEE, WI – The ACLU of Wisconsin this week filed open records requests with six school districts in efforts to find out information about their decision to ban books in their school libraries.

Menomonee Falls, Howard-Suamico, Waukesha, Elmbrook, Elkhorn, and Kenosha Unified school districts have all removed books from school libraries in response to extremist parent groups, said the ACLU.

In their letter to these school districts, the ACLU noted that book bans threaten the First Amendment rights of students and families, noting more than 40 years ago, the Supreme Court held that “local school boards may not remove books from school library shelves just because they dislike the ideas contained in those books.”

“Under the guise of protecting students from ‘inappropriate’ materials, school districts that remove books are violating students’ First Amendment rights to receive information from various viewpoints, even challenging perspectives and views that may not sit well with conservative majorities,” said Tim Muth, interim director of the ACLU of Wisconsin.

Muth further noted book banning has long been used to marginalize underrepresented communities. The anti-LGBTQ+ stances that book-banning advocates have adopted have been particularly concerning, he added.

Muth added, “​​Nationally, LGBTQ+ youth are far more likely to be bullied and harassed at school, alienated from their families and communities, and suffer from depression and suicidal ideation than their non-LGBTQ+ peers. For LGBTQ+ youth who are isolated at home, in school, or in their community access to LGBTQ+ representation or information in books and literature can be a refuge–and, in some cases, life-saving.”

Grassroots Menomonee Falls, a group of residents of the Menomonee School District, stated, “There is freedom within libraries and public schools to be a sanctuary for diverse perspectives, expression, and healing. Banning books in our school district is akin to closing the door to understanding ourselves, each other, and the world…let every book be a beacon, not a forbidden fruit.”