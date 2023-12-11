Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 227: Public Health and Gun Violence

This week on Everyday Injustice, we talk with Dr. Paul Elam, Chief Strategy Officer at the Michigan Public Health Institute, and leads Advance Peace Lansing.

There is increasingly an understanding that issues such as gun violence cannot simply be addressed in the criminal legal system and that we cannot arrest our way out of the problem.

Elam discusses how gun violence is a public health issue and discusses the problem of cyclical gun violence and how other approaches can start to address this public health problem.