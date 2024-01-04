Four Men and One Man’s Mother Now Jailed in Connection to Death of Oakland Officer Killed in Dispensary Burglary

By Citlalli Florez

OAKLAND, CA – Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced the charges against four men—and one man’s mother—in a burglary incident here that resulted in the shooting death of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le Dec. 29.

Mark Demetrious Sanders, 27, was charged with murder including special circumstances, said Price, noting the allegations may result in a sentence of life without parole if convicted of all charges and allegations. No bail.

Allen Starr Brown, 28, was charged with murder as well, jailed on a no bail hold.

Sebron Russell, 28, was charged with burglary and had bail set for $275,000, and Marquise Cooper, was arrested Wednesday evening in Southern California on suspicion of burglary, authorities said.

Felicia Williams, 48, was arrested and was jailed on a no-bail hold Thursday afternoon on suspicion of accessory after the fact in the investigation into the shooting of Le. Williams is the mother of Sanders, the Stockton man who prosecutors have charged with firing the shots that killed Le, according to law enforcement sources.

Williams’ court date is Monday, Jan. 8. According to the Mercury News, law enforcement sources said Williams allegedly attempted to help Sanders leave the state after the shooting and tried to destroy evidence.

Price, in a prepared statement, wrote, “The DA’s office believes the evidence will show that Officer Tuan Le was shot to death while responding to a commercial burglary in the area of Embarcadero and 5th Avenue.”

Price added in her Jan. 3 statement that “today I spoke with the family of Tuan Le. I offered my sincere condolences as they continue to grieve the tragic loss of their loved one. I informed the family of the charges against the men accused of murdering Tuan Le, and I assured them that my office will do everything within the confines of our legal power to make sure the man accused of shooting Tuan Le will serve the rest of his life in prison.”

She continued, “We join law enforcement and people across the region in expressing our heartbreak and outrage over this horrific crime. My office will continue to follow the evidence wherever it leads to hold these men accountable for their outrageous behavior.

“Speaking as the elected District Attorney of Alameda County, I will leverage the full weight of my office against these people who we believe ruthlessly and wantonly murdered an officer who gave his life to protect our community against those who would do harm to all of us.”

According to court documents, the three men were burglarizing and loading a large amount of marijuana in their car from a marijuana growing facility.

The Mercury News reported Le was shot and killed on the 400 block of Embarcadero while working an undercover detail in response to the cannabis business burglary on the early morning of Dec. 29.

“Le was driving an unmarked pickup truck and was backing out of the parking lot when Sanders allegedly opened fire at the vehicle, striking Le in the head,” wrote the Mercury News.

Sanders, Russell and Cooper were reportedly all on probation at the time for a similar burglary in Pittsburg. Allegedly, the three men “burglarized a home that was being used to cultivate marijuana, and police later found a gun in one of their vehicles. They all received 120-day jail sentences and two-year probation terms, set to expire later this year,” said authorities to the Mercury News.