BREAKING: Color of Change PAC Condemns the Recall of District Attorney Pamela Price

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Oakland, CA – In advance of Martin Luther King Day, Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, with over 7 million members, has issued a strongly worded statement opposing what they are calling “the unjustifiable campaign leading a recall against Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, the first Black woman to serve in this role,”

In a statement from Color Of Change PAC Director of State and Local Government Affairs, Michael Collins, “Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price took office just one year ago, and over the past twelve months she has been attacked, disparaged, and targeted for her reform-minded platform.”

Collins explained, “DA Price is an accomplished civil rights attorney who has been a consistent advocate for progressive criminal legal reforms that are grounded in public safety. Since taking office, DA Price has continued to underline and address the racial inequities that are exacerbated in Alameda’s carceral system. This is not about one person; this is about public safety and DA Price has proven that public safety is of highest priority for her Office.”

The statement continued, “DA Price has been targeted by a large, far-right movement aimed at extinguishing progressive reform across the country. This extremist movement has weaponized public safety to manufacture crime waves, hoping that this fear-mongering will push progress backward while retaining the oppressive racial inequities persistent in our criminal legal infrastructure.”

While opponents of Price have noted the murder rate and crime trends, Color of Change and others argue, “In Oakland, any notable trends in crime existed far before DA Price took office in 2023, yet these same trends are being used as a political weapon to upend DA Price’s efforts to implement the evidence-based reforms that the majority of people elected her to implement.”

They add that “nationally, there has been no discernable evidence that links reform-minded prosecutors to any negative crime patterns.”

Collins concludes, “Color Of Change PAC condemns this recall campaign, with the whole understanding that DA Pamela Price has proven her commitment to considering and advancing policies that keep communities safe. Color Of Change PAC will continue to hold DA Price accountable to this commitment, while ensuring that true public safety is our top priority for Alameda County.”