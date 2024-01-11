Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: Judge Still Jails Man Allegedly Involved in Crimes with No ‘Victim’

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
146 Views
Share:

By Citlalli Florez 

WOODLAND, CA – The accused in Yolo County Superior Court was charged this week with alleged possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia used to inject or smoke—the defense argued they were victimless crimes, but the judge still incarcerated the accused.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

An interpreter was required for the case. Post Release Community Supervision was preliminarily revoked before the hearing, although the defense asked for the release of the accused on Supervised Own Recognizance. That didn’t happen.

The Deputy Public Defender was Richard Van Zandt. The Deputy District Attorney was Jose Figueroa.

The presiding Judge was David E. Power, who said a probation bench warrant was issued on Nov. 29 for failure to report. The bail had been set for $25,000.

DDA Figueroa told the court, “My position, your honor, is that he is on PRCS. He has had multiple violations of his PRCS. Based on his history of his non-compliance with his Post Release Community Supervision, I would be opposed to his release at this time.”

The judge agreed, and set the bail for $10,000.

DPD Van Zandt rebutted, “I think Mr. Figueroa articulated that (the accused) was a public safety threat. These are low-level violations with no victim. Even the probation violation back in October was non-violent and involved no victim.”

DPD Van Zandt continued, “So perhaps he could benefit from supervision in the community SOR which is a little less strenuous than PRCS. He shouldn’t be occupying a bed at the Yolo County Jail and using government resources when those resources can be better allocated supervising [the accused] in the community.”

Judge Power didn’t agree, instead noting, “I am going to set bail. He has been supervised in the community. He has been substantially supervised in the community and he fails to comply with the supervision. In the felony case, bail is set at $10,000 and in the misdemeanor case bail is set at $1,000.”

The accused is currently in custody. The next court date for trial readiness will take place on Jan. 31. The trial is Feb. 7.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Citlalli Florez is a 4th year undergraduate at the University of California, Berkeley. She is currently majoring in Legal Studies, Chicana/o Studies, and Art Practice. She intends to attend law school in the future with the purpose of gaining skills to further serve her community.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for