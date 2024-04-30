COURT WATCH: Judge Agrees to Further Delay Accused’s Case – Prosecution Cites Violation of Victim’s Rights 

By Kayla Garcia-Pebdani and Darlin Navarrete

WOODLAND, CA – After being informed about a defense attorney’s unavailability this Monday morning, Yolo County Superior Court Judge Tom M. Dyer overruled Deputy District Attorney Daniela Dunham’s objection and further delayed sentencing in a case.

The accused is facing multiple felony charges including preventing a witness/victim from seeking arrest; false imprisonment with force and violence; inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, a misdemeanor; unauthorized entry of dwelling and an enhancement; and circumstances in aggravation.

Additionally, the accused is facing another felony case for possession of controlled substances where he remains on own recognizance (OR) with a GPS.

On April 4, Deputy Public Defender Peter Borruso set back the pre-hearing conference as the result of ongoing investigations. The time was not waived, and the next hearing was set for Monday. The pre-conference was estimated to last 45 min in addition to the preliminary hearing, estimated to last 2.5 hours in total, for scheduled later Monday.

However, DDA Borruso noted he was unable later Monday afternoon and requested the court to push the hearing to May 6.

DDA Dunham objected, stating that the case has continuously been delayed and the victim was “upset,” noting she was subpoenaed for Monday.

As a result of the constant delay, DDA Dunham’s readiness to proceed, the subpoena order and the victim’s rights in this case, DDA Dunham objected to DPD Borruso’s request.

However, Judge Dyer overruled the objection, waiving the 60th day and setting the hearing for May 13 at 9 a.m. for a pre-hearing conference and to proceed at 1:30 p.m. that same afternoon. The accused remains on OR with GPS and the protective order for the victim remains.